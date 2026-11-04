👔 Merrimack, NH Executive Roles – Multiple High-Impact Openings

Merrimack is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who know tech, aviation, and complex engineering.

Below are several Executive & Management jobs you can scan fast and click through if they fit.

Employer: Twenty-Six Defense

Twenty-Six Defense Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the local engineering site for a major defense and aviation player, setting vision, structure, and roadmap. You’ll own budgets, talent strategy, and cross‑functional delivery, with perks like a 9/80 schedule, 401(k), and robust medical benefits.

Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.

Digipulse Technologies Inc. Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Contract role for a hands‑on PM who can speak to senior leaders and understands REST, SOAP, APIs, and delivery management. You’ll work with business and engineering teams to turn complex requirements into scalable solutions; cloud or mainframe experience is a plus.

Employer: Randstad Digital Americas

Randstad Digital Americas Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Listed as full-time ; description notes contract

Listed as ; description notes Salary: $72–$73 per hour

Senior PM role (10+ years) in financial services, driving large technical programs in web/cloud and hybrid environments. Requires strong certifications background (MSCE or A+ required; PMP and AWS certs preferred) and offers a comprehensive benefits package through Randstad.

Employer: CAMP Systems International, Inc.

Location: Merrimack, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive role owning the global strategy and revenue for CAMP’s engine and component MRO vertical. You’ll shape product direction, AI use cases, and go‑to‑market plans, and act as a visible industry thought leader across aviation events and key customer accounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.