undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Merrimack, NH Executive Roles – Multiple High-Impact Openings
Merrimack is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who know tech, aviation, and complex engineering.
Below are several Executive & Management jobs you can scan fast and click through if they fit.
Director Engineering – Site Lead
- Employer: Twenty-Six Defense
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the local engineering site for a major defense and aviation player, setting vision, structure, and roadmap. You’ll own budgets, talent strategy, and cross‑functional delivery, with perks like a 9/80 schedule, 401(k), and robust medical benefits.
Technical Project Manager
- Employer: Digipulse Technologies Inc.
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Contract role for a hands‑on PM who can speak to senior leaders and understands REST, SOAP, APIs, and delivery management. You’ll work with business and engineering teams to turn complex requirements into scalable solutions; cloud or mainframe experience is a plus.
IT Project Manager
- Employer: Randstad Digital Americas
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Listed as full-time; description notes contract
- Salary: $72–$73 per hour
Senior PM role (10+ years) in financial services, driving large technical programs in web/cloud and hybrid environments. Requires strong certifications background (MSCE or A+ required; PMP and AWS certs preferred) and offers a comprehensive benefits package through Randstad.
Vice President, Engine & Component MRO
- Employer: CAMP Systems International, Inc.
- Location: Merrimack, NH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Executive role owning the global strategy and revenue for CAMP’s engine and component MRO vertical. You’ll shape product direction, AI use cases, and go‑to‑market plans, and act as a visible industry thought leader across aviation events and key customer accounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.