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Merrillville
🏥 Merrillville, IN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Entry Roles
5 days ago
Merrillville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both experienced clinicians and people just starting out. Here are several solid options, from high‑pay travel gigs to entry‑level patient care roles.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,176/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week)
- Pay: Approx. $2,176/week (plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify)
This night-shift RRT role comes with aggressive pay packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Great fit if you have 1+ year of experience and want a well-supported travel contract with lots of benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – ~$2,099/week
- Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $2,099/week
Night-shift RRT travel role with weekly pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and holiday pay. Good option if you like steady nights and want a straightforward travel package with solid core benefits.
Travel Pediatric Respiratory Therapist – Nights – ~$2,105/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $2,105/week
Peds RRT role in an acute care setting, working 7 p.m.–7 a.m. with a team of 3–4 therapists per campus. Requires BLS and 1+ year of experience; comes with private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – Cardiac Resynchronization – ~$2,227/week
- Employer: CareTeam Solutions
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, overnight, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Approx. $2,227/week gross
High-paying overnight role for an experienced RRT with 2+ years in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy. Includes guaranteed hours, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, referral bonuses, student loan reimbursement, and early pay options.
Nurse Extern – Neuro ICU
- Employer: Methodist Hospitals
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time
Perfect for nursing students or new grads wanting ICU experience. Work under an RN preceptor, build clinical skills, practice critical thinking, and document in the EMR while providing basic patient care in a Neuro ICU setting. Requires current BLS and enrollment in (or recent graduation from) an accredited nursing program.
Program Assistant / PCA / Activities Assistant
- Employer: Active Day
- Location: Merrillville, IN, US
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time and per-diem options)
- Pay: Not listed (daily pay available)
Hands-on role supporting seniors and adults with special needs through activities, personal care, meals, and outings. No experience needed—training provided—and you get PTO, medical/vision, dental, 401(k), and daily pay in a very people-focused, active environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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