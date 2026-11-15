Merrillville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for both experienced clinicians and people just starting out. Here are several solid options, from high‑pay travel gigs to entry‑level patient care roles.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $2,176/week (plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

This night-shift RRT role comes with aggressive pay packages, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support. Great fit if you have 1+ year of experience and want a well-supported travel contract with lots of benefits.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Travel (listed as internship), 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $2,099/week

Night-shift RRT travel role with weekly pay, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, and holiday pay. Good option if you like steady nights and want a straightforward travel package with solid core benefits.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, nights, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $2,105/week

Peds RRT role in an acute care setting, working 7 p.m.–7 a.m. with a team of 3–4 therapists per campus. Requires BLS and 1+ year of experience; comes with private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and free CE credits.

Employer: CareTeam Solutions

CareTeam Solutions Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, overnight, 36 hrs/week

Pay: Approx. $2,227/week gross

High-paying overnight role for an experienced RRT with 2+ years in Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy. Includes guaranteed hours, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, holiday pay, referral bonuses, student loan reimbursement, and early pay options.

Employer: Methodist Hospitals

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Perfect for nursing students or new grads wanting ICU experience. Work under an RN preceptor, build clinical skills, practice critical thinking, and document in the EMR while providing basic patient care in a Neuro ICU setting. Requires current BLS and enrollment in (or recent graduation from) an accredited nursing program.

Employer: Active Day

Location: Merrillville, IN, US

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and per-diem options)

Pay: Not listed (daily pay available)

Hands-on role supporting seniors and adults with special needs through activities, personal care, meals, and outings. No experience needed—training provided—and you get PTO, medical/vision, dental, 401(k), and daily pay in a very people-focused, active environment.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.