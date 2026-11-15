📅 Monthly adult Dungeons & Dragons nights are happening at the Merrillville Branch Library.

Adults are invited to play D&D on the 1st Wednesday of each month from 6:00–8:00 PM in Meeting Room B, at 1919 W. 81st St, Merrillville, IN 46405.

The program is free and uses the 2014 5th edition rules with a few house rules. Characters are created only from the 2014 5e Player’s Handbook.

You don’t need to bring miniatures. You can bring your own dice or borrow some from the library. Regular attendance is helpful but not required.

Seats are limited, so registration is required. Log in with your library card number and PIN to register online, or sign up by phone or at your nearest library branch.