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🎓 Merrillville IN Teaching Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $35/hr
Merrillville has some solid teaching roles open right now, from early childhood to middle school. If you love the classroom and want stable, full-time work, these are worth a look.
26/27 K–8 Elementary Teacher ($5,000 Sign-on Bonus for Certified Teachers)
- Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT)
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified teachers
Teach K–8 at HIAT, an A-rated charter school focused on arts and technology. You’ll set clear goals, use data to track student growth, and get health, dental, vision, and ongoing coaching and professional development.
26/27 Middle School Teacher (6th to 8th)
- Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT)
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive
Teach grades 6–8 in a small, arts-and-tech-focused charter setting. This role is all about rigorous instruction, strong relationships, and data-driven teaching, with benefits and growth opportunities across the PLA network.
Lead Teacher – Head Start
- Employer: Regional Care Group / Geminus Corporation
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time, 10+ month schedule (Mon–Fri, ~7:30a–3:30p)
- Pay: $27.06–$35.18 per hour
Lead a Head Start preschool classroom, planning and running a developmentally appropriate program for young children. Requires a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood/Early Childhood Development, and offers strong benefits: PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, and PSLF eligibility.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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