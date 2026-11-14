Merrillville has some solid teaching roles open right now, from early childhood to middle school. If you love the classroom and want stable, full-time work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT)

Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT) Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified teachers

Teach K–8 at HIAT, an A-rated charter school focused on arts and technology. You’ll set clear goals, use data to track student growth, and get health, dental, vision, and ongoing coaching and professional development.

Employer: Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT)

Phalen Leadership Academies (Higher Institute of Arts and Technology – HIAT) Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive

Teach grades 6–8 in a small, arts-and-tech-focused charter setting. This role is all about rigorous instruction, strong relationships, and data-driven teaching, with benefits and growth opportunities across the PLA network.

Employer: Regional Care Group / Geminus Corporation

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time, 10+ month schedule (Mon–Fri, ~7:30a–3:30p)

Pay: $27.06–$35.18 per hour

Lead a Head Start preschool classroom, planning and running a developmentally appropriate program for young children. Requires a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood/Early Childhood Development, and offers strong benefits: PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, and PSLF eligibility.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.