Merrillville has some wonderful adoptable dogs right now, each waiting for a loving home. Here are a few special pups from Big Dogs Don't Cry who might be your next best friend.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $500

Shelter: Big Dogs Don't Cry

Phone: (219) 841-1142

What makes Orville special:

Orville is described as a bit of a loner who likes to be the “one-dog show.” He doesn’t bother other dogs, but he prefers to keep to himself and have his own space. He bonds with his human and likes attention on his own terms. If you’re looking for a smaller dog who doesn’t need a canine buddy and would be happy as an only dog, Orville could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Orville and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund mix

Dachshund mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter: Big Dogs Don't Cry

Phone: (219) 841-1142

What we know about Button:

Button is a young Dachshund mix with a warm, chestnut-colored coat. As a young dog, she’s likely to enjoy activity, training, and time with her people. Her listing notes she’s with Big Dogs Don’t Cry, who can share more about her personality, energy level, and whether she’s a match for homes with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Big Dogs Don't Cry

Phone: (219) 841-1142

What we know about Marty Mcfly:

Marty Mcfly is a young Pit Bull Terrier mix with a striking gray/blue coat. As a young dog, he’ll likely benefit from regular exercise, structure, and positive training. The rescue can tell you more about how he does with other dogs, kids, and day-to-day life so you can see if he’s the right match for your home.

👉 Meet Marty Mcfly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Merrillville, IN, consider calling Big Dogs Don’t Cry at (219) 841-1142 to ask about these dogs or schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing their listings online can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.