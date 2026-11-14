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Merrillville
🏥 Merrillville IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles
12 days ago
Merrillville’s healthcare scene is steady, with options for both bedside care and allied health. Here are a few solid openings worth a quick look this week.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,096/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Travel / Internship, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour variable shifts
- Pay: $2,096 per week
- Start date: 12/07/2026 | Length: 13 weeks
This is a cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and day‑one health, vision, dental, and 401(k). Good fit if you like flexible shifts, solid recruiter support, and short‑term assignments.
Acute Inpatient Registered Nurse – Dialysis (RN)
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Specialty: Inpatient / acute dialysis RN
This role covers assessment, treatment, and education for hospitalized dialysis patients, with chances to precept, lead shifts, and grow in the Clinical Advancement Program. Expect hands‑on patient care, some travel between facilities, and on‑call, nights, weekends, or holidays as needed.
Expanded Functions Dental Assistant
- Employer: Michael H Min, DDS (Private Practice)
- Location: Merrillville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Tue 12–8pm; Wed 9–4pm; Thu 9–6pm; Fri 9–1pm
- Requirements: Indiana EFDA & Radiology certifications
Join a long‑standing solo practice doing chairside assisting, placing restorations, temps, impressions, and denture adjustments. Perks include bonus pay, dental benefits, CE, uniforms, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and vacation.
If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Merrillville don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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