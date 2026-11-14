Merrillville’s healthcare scene is steady, with options for both bedside care and allied health. Here are a few solid openings worth a quick look this week.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12‑hour variable shifts

, , Pay: $2,096 per week

Start date: 12/07/2026 | Length: 13 weeks

This is a cardiopulmonary Respiratory Therapist travel contract with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, and day‑one health, vision, dental, and 401(k). Good fit if you like flexible shifts, solid recruiter support, and short‑term assignments.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Specialty: Inpatient / acute dialysis RN

This role covers assessment, treatment, and education for hospitalized dialysis patients, with chances to precept, lead shifts, and grow in the Clinical Advancement Program. Expect hands‑on patient care, some travel between facilities, and on‑call, nights, weekends, or holidays as needed.

Employer: Michael H Min, DDS (Private Practice)

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Tue 12–8pm; Wed 9–4pm; Thu 9–6pm; Fri 9–1pm

Mon–Tue 12–8pm; Wed 9–4pm; Thu 9–6pm; Fri 9–1pm Requirements: Indiana EFDA & Radiology certifications

Join a long‑standing solo practice doing chairside assisting, placing restorations, temps, impressions, and denture adjustments. Perks include bonus pay, dental benefits, CE, uniforms, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and vacation.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Merrillville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.