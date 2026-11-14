Merrillville has a steady flow of front-line retail roles right now, especially for folks who don’t mind being on their feet and helping customers all shift long.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Merrillville, IN:

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time, hourly

Starting pay: $11.00/hour

Help keep the store stocked and ready for the next day while also jumping in on the sales floor when needed. This role is great if you like overnight shifts, staying active (lifting up to 25 lbs, climbing ladders), and working in a fun, fast retail setting.

Employer: Luke Family of Brands

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time or part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy convenience store, greeting customers, running the register, stocking coolers and shelves, and keeping the store clean and safe. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind being on your feet for long shifts.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-store

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the outlet and warehouse, receiving and staging furniture, helping with assembly, and keeping the showroom safe and organized. Ideal if you’re 18+, can lift up to 75 lbs, like physical work, and want access to benefits and employee discounts.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.