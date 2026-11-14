Merrillville’s trades scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can build, fix, and lead projects. If you’ve got hands-on skills or estimating experience, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: NWI Baths / Bath Concepts Independent Dealers

NWI Baths / Location: Merrillville, IN (serving Indiana & Illinois)

(serving Indiana & Illinois) Salary: $150,000–$200,000 per year (performance-based)

(performance-based) Type: Full-time

This role is all about bathroom remodels: installing acrylic tubs, showers, and surrounds with clean, detailed work. Great fit if you have remodeling, carpentry, or construction experience and want high earning potential with steady projects.

Employer: Arctic Engineering (via Abstrakt Marketing Group posting)

(via Abstrakt Marketing Group posting) Location: Merrillville, IN

Salary: $137,054 – $169,302 annually + 25% bonus

+ Perks: $700/month vehicle allowance or company vehicle

or company vehicle Type: Full-time

Lead the sheet metal estimating team for commercial and industrial HVAC work, managing bids from budget to final proposal and overseeing a PM and an Estimator. Ideal if you have 8+ years in mechanical/HVAC construction estimating and want a leadership role with serious pay and responsibility.

Employer: Atkore

Location: Based out of Hobart, IN (listed under Merrillville area)

Based out of (listed under Merrillville area) Pay: $38.50/hr + $1.00/hr shift differential for off-shift hours

for off-shift hours Type: Full-time; must be flexible for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift, weekends, and holidays as needed

Work on industrial electrical systems—troubleshooting mills, cranes, packaging lines, and more, plus installing circuits from blueprints and schematics. Good match if you have 3+ years electrical maintenance, can read schematics, and don’t mind hot, cold, or noisy plant conditions.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to talking with strong candidates. Don’t wait too long; skilled trades roles in our area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.