🏥 Merrillville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Therapy Roles

Merrillville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse or mental health pro, there are solid options here with room to grow.

Employer: Alera Via LLC

Alera Via LLC Location: Merrillville, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

You’ll be the main therapist for clients, running individual and group sessions and helping plan aftercare in a substance use treatment setting. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Psychology, LAC/LCSW (or equivalent), and 2+ years’ experience with substance abuse and want a role with real impact and professional development.

Employer: Methodist Hospitals

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital surgery RN role focused on perioperative patient care, medication administration, and working with a full care team. Good for nurses who like a fast-paced acute setting, evidence-based practice, and using strong assessment and critical thinking skills; RN license and BLS required, BSN preferred.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Merrillville, IN (Taft location)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Lead RN role in an outpatient dialysis clinic, caring for patients with kidney disease and guiding the care team. Ideal if you have 2+ years RN experience plus charge/leadership background, want long-term patient relationships, and like a mix of hands-on care, patient education, and leadership with paid training and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.