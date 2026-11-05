🚧 Merrillville IN Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Merrillville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools, machines, and cars. Here are a few strong options hiring today.

Employer: MODERN FORGE INDIANA

MODERN FORGE INDIANA Location: Merrillville, IN (in person)

Merrillville, IN (in person) Type: Full-time, 2nd or 3rd shift (with $1.00/hour shift premium )

Full-time, (with ) Pay: $23.00 – $35.00 per hour

Work in the tooling department welding and repairing forging dies, rams, sow blocks, and equipment. You’ll use MIG, TIG, stick, and wire welding, plus torches and grinders; 5+ years welding in manufacturing is required, and you must pass MCAW and GTAW plate tests. Strong benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

(Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Merrillville, IN

Merrillville, IN Type: Full-time (entry level)

Full-time (entry level) Pay: $15.12 – $23.63 per hour

Great starter role if you like cars and want to grow your skills. You’ll learn to do oil changes, tire work, basic brakes, alignments, and more, with paid training and company-funded ASE certifications. Benefits start day one for full and part-time teammates, including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and flexible schedules.

Employer: MODERN FORGE INDIANA

MODERN FORGE INDIANA Location: Merrillville, IN (in person)

Merrillville, IN (in person) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (starts ~2:00 pm)

Full-time, (starts ~2:00 pm) Pay: From $25.00 per hour (pay based on skill/experience)

Join the maintenance crew at a steel forging plant working with PLC control systems, relay controls, schematics, ladder logic, and conduit bending. You’ll train on 1st shift, then move to 2nd shift with a $1.00/hour premium and a $1.00/hour perfect attendance bonus, plus 90- and 180-day sign-on bonuses. Full benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and safety gear provided.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.