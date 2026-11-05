🚌 Merrillville, IN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Merrillville is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. If you like being on the road and home in Northwest Indiana, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Beast Mode Truckin Location: Merrillville, IN (Regional Midwest)

(Regional Midwest) Type: Full-time, Class A CDL

Pay: About $1,425–$1,600 per week ($0.67–$0.72 per mile, plus bonuses)

Run 100% no-touch dry van across the Midwest and be home every weekend. Late-model trucks come with fridge, microwave, TV, APU, and inverter, plus quarterly safety bonuses, Blue Cross Blue Shield, PTO, and 401(k) with match after 60 days.

Employer: United Property Maintenance

United Property Maintenance Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Seasonal (20–45 hrs/week), in-person

Pay: From $15.00 per hour, weekly pay

Seasonal winter work running snowplows and salt trucks on commercial lots, with overtime during storms and chances to move into year-round lawn and landscaping. Includes health insurance, on-the-job training, and fun extras like gas cards and company lunches.

Employer: Pure Freight Lines (X Truck Lines)

Pure Freight Lines (X Truck Lines) Location: Near Gary / Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator, Local Intermodal

Pay: Gross $5,000–$7,000 per week (80/20 split)

Local container work for Class A owner operators with at least 1 year container experience. Weekly direct deposit, fuel cards, plate program, and company-paid cargo/auto/liability, plus safety and inspection bonuses and optional medical, dental, and vision.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could lock in your next steady route or winter side income.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.