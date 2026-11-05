🔧 Merrillville IN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Merrillville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Merrillville, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER (onsite supervisor role)

OTHER (onsite supervisor role) Pay: $15.00 – $15.50 per hour

Lead the housekeeping team and keep guest and work areas clean, orderly, and safe. Good fit if you have housekeeping or custodial experience and want to move into a leadership role with scheduling, inspections, and supply management.

Employer: Crew Carwash

Location: Merrillville, IN

Type: Full-time (night shifts, 3–5 nights/week)

(night shifts, 3–5 nights/week) Pay: $16 – $18 per hour

Night shift role focused on keeping the carwash site spotless—inside and out—by picking up trash, scrubbing equipment, and cleaning floors. Comes with daily pay options, free car washes, tuition reimbursement, and a set late-night schedule.

Employer: Town of Merrillville (Street Department)

(Street Department) Location: Merrillville, IN (town-owned parks and facilities)

(town-owned parks and facilities) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 per hour

Help maintain town parks, paths, and facilities, plus assist with snow removal and other town-wide maintenance. This role offers strong benefits, including health, dental, and vision insurance from day one, paid time off, 15 holidays, and participation in the Indiana PERF pension program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—you might find a shift, schedule, or benefit that works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.