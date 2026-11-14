Merrill’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for therapists and nurses who like flexible schedules and senior care.

Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: Pine Crest Health and Memory Care (affiliate of Ensign Services )

Pine Crest Health and Memory Care (affiliate of ) Location: Merrill, WI

Type: PRN / as-needed

Salary: Not listed (employer notes pay is competitive)

Work with long‑term and short‑term geriatric patients in a post‑acute setting, with an in‑house therapy team and established rehab programs. You’ll handle evals, ADL retraining, therapeutic activities, and discharge planning; open to all experience levels with a licensed OT.

Employer: Pine Crest Health and Memory Care (affiliate of Ensign Services )

Pine Crest Health and Memory Care (affiliate of ) Location: Merrill, WI

Type: Full-time (posting header says PRN, description calls for Full Time PT )

(posting header says PRN, description calls for ) Salary: Not listed (employer notes pay is competitive)

Full‑time PT role in a post‑acute and long‑term care facility, treating geriatric patients with mobility and wound care needs. You’ll do evals, manual therapy, ambulation, exercises, and discharge summaries; new grads and all experience levels with a PT license are welcome.

Employer: Village Caregiving – Eau Claire (Merrill/Tomahawk area)

Location: Merrill / Tomahawk, WI (home-based travel)

Type: PRN / as-needed

Salary: $50 per hour

Home-visit RN role with flexible hours and case management work, traveling up to an hour to assess patients in their homes. Great fit if you want independence, remote communication with the Eau Claire office, and solid hourly pay with an active WI RN license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back soon—healthcare roles in Merrill tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.