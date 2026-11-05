🏥 Merrill, WI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Merrill’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or direct care, there are solid options here with strong pay and bonuses.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Merrill, WI (505 S Pine Ridge Ave)

(505 S Pine Ridge Ave) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$37.00/hour + up to $40,000 sign-on bonus (2027 grad program)

For pharmacy students in their final year, this is a paid grad intern role where you’ll learn community pharmacy, help fill prescriptions, support patient care, and manage inventory in a busy retail setting. Walmart lists broad benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and a Walmart-paid education program (Live Better U) for continued learning.

Employer: Pine Crest Health and Memory Care

Location: Merrill, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: RN: $43.50–$45.50/hour | LPN: $32.64–$34.68/hour (based on experience)

Long‑term care and rehab role with set AM, PM, and NOC shifts and every other weekend/holiday. Highlights include a sign-on bonus ($750 part-time / $1,500 full-time), student loan reimbursement, and a full benefits package (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement) in a team-focused, resident-centered environment.

Employer: Pine Crest Health and Memory Care

Location: Merrill, WI

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $22.44–$24.48/hour (based on experience)

CNA role on PM (2–10 PM) and NOC (10 PM–6 AM) shifts, helping residents with ADLs, safety, and daily support in a long‑term care setting. Offers a sign-on bonus ($750 part-time / $1,500 full-time), student loan reimbursement, license reimbursement, paid orientation, PTO, sick time, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Local spots like these can fill faster than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.