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💻 Merrifield, VA IT Jobs: Multiple Hybrid Contract & Full-Time Roles
Merrifield’s tech scene is busy right now, with several hybrid roles for folks who like both remote and in-office work. If you’re in IT or cybersecurity, there are some solid options here.
Technical Solutions Analyst
- Employer: Hatch Pros Inc.
- Location: Merrifield, VA (Hybrid from day 1)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level role (8+ years experience) guiding system and enterprise requirements for Delivery & Retail Technologies. You’ll design tech solutions, lead technical reviews and testing, and validate vendor estimates, so this is a good fit if you like architecture, integration work, and being the go-to technical voice.
Social Engineering Analyst
- Employer: System One
- Location: Vienna, VA (near Merrifield, Hybrid 3 days onsite)
- Type: Contract (W2 only, long-term)
- Salary: Not listed
Junior-level cybersecurity role (targeting 5–10 years experience) focused on phishing and smishing simulations. You’ll run recurring social engineering campaigns, monitor results, and report on trends—great if you enjoy security awareness, data analysis, and structured, repeatable work.
Senior Test Automation Engineer
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Merrifield, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on automation role building and maintaining web and API test suites for mission-critical intelligence software. You’ll own test frameworks, plug them into CI/CD, and need an active TS/SCI clearance with ability to pass a polygraph.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info to ask about similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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