🐱 Gentle, Social Cats Ready for Adoption in Merrifield, VA

Merrifield has some very special cats looking for loving homes. All of these kitties are with 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. and are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369

Michi came to rescue with his sister Michaela when their owner’s health declined. They have been together since birth and must be adopted as a pair.

Starts out a bit shy in new places, but adjusts fairly quickly

Sweet, affectionate, and very people-oriented

Loves human companionship, petting, and gentle handling

Social, active, and curious

If you’re looking for a bonded duo, Michi and Michaela could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Michi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369

Michaela is Michi’s sister and lifelong companion. They came into rescue together and should be adopted together.

Likely to be shy and unsure at first in a new home

With a few days to settle, her sweet, affectionate side comes out

Very people-oriented and enjoys human company

Likes being petted and gently handled

Playful, active, and curious once she feels safe

If you have a little patience for a shy start, Michaela and Michi will reward you with lots of love.

👉 Meet Michaela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369

Magni is a very social boy who loves being part of the action.

Loves attention and head scratches

Sleeps in bed with his foster mom

Enjoys other cats and does well with dogs , including German Shepherds

, including German Shepherds Can be a bit particular with male cats — does best with female cats or quiet, calm males

Litterbox trained

Loves hanging out in the catio watching birds

Enjoys toys and is pretty talkative

Magni could be a great fit for a home with friendly pets and people who enjoy a chatty companion.

👉 Meet Magni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369

Magnar is a quieter, more reserved cat who enjoys a calm life.

Shy and prefers to stay out of the center of attention

Gets along well with the other cats in his foster home

A bit nervous around German Shepherds and doesn’t want them to play with him

Not very playful; prefers window-watching and relaxing in the sun or catio

Very good with the litterbox

Easygoing and low-maintenance

Magnar would likely do best in a calmer home that respects his space and quiet nature.

👉 Meet Magnar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (born March 2026 )

Young (born ) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369

Josie is a young girl just starting out in life.

Spayed

Current on vaccines

Negative for FIV/FeLV

Microchipped

Personality details are still being updated by her foster parent

If you’re open to getting to know a young cat as she grows and her personality blossoms, Josie could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Merrifield, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. at (703) 715-6369 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.