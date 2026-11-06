undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Gentle, Social Cats Ready for Adoption in Merrifield, VA
Merrifield has some very special cats looking for loving homes. All of these kitties are with 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. and are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.
Michi Forbes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369
Michi came to rescue with his sister Michaela when their owner’s health declined. They have been together since birth and must be adopted as a pair.
- Starts out a bit shy in new places, but adjusts fairly quickly
- Sweet, affectionate, and very people-oriented
- Loves human companionship, petting, and gentle handling
- Social, active, and curious
If you’re looking for a bonded duo, Michi and Michaela could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Michi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Michaela Forbes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369
Michaela is Michi’s sister and lifelong companion. They came into rescue together and should be adopted together.
- Likely to be shy and unsure at first in a new home
- With a few days to settle, her sweet, affectionate side comes out
- Very people-oriented and enjoys human company
- Likes being petted and gently handled
- Playful, active, and curious once she feels safe
If you have a little patience for a shy start, Michaela and Michi will reward you with lots of love.
👉 Meet Michaela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magni Heart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369
Magni is a very social boy who loves being part of the action.
- Loves attention and head scratches
- Sleeps in bed with his foster mom
- Enjoys other cats and does well with dogs, including German Shepherds
- Can be a bit particular with male cats — does best with female cats or quiet, calm males
- Litterbox trained
- Loves hanging out in the catio watching birds
- Enjoys toys and is pretty talkative
Magni could be a great fit for a home with friendly pets and people who enjoy a chatty companion.
👉 Meet Magni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Magnar Heart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/white
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369
Magnar is a quieter, more reserved cat who enjoys a calm life.
- Shy and prefers to stay out of the center of attention
- Gets along well with the other cats in his foster home
- A bit nervous around German Shepherds and doesn’t want them to play with him
- Not very playful; prefers window-watching and relaxing in the sun or catio
- Very good with the litterbox
- Easygoing and low-maintenance
Magnar would likely do best in a calmer home that respects his space and quiet nature.
👉 Meet Magnar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Josie Tomlinson
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (born March 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. — (703) 715-6369
Josie is a young girl just starting out in life.
- Spayed
- Current on vaccines
- Negative for FIV/FeLV
- Microchipped
- Personality details are still being updated by her foster parent
If you’re open to getting to know a young cat as she grows and her personality blossoms, Josie could be a lovely match.
👉 Meet Josie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Merrifield, VA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call 4Paws Rescue Team, Inc. at (703) 715-6369 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.