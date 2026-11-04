👔 Multiple Management Roles in Merrifield, VA – Up to $82/hr

Merrifield is busy with tech-focused leadership roles right now, especially for people who can guide complex projects and portfolios.

Here are several executive & management openings worth a look:

Employer: Vidha IT Solutions LLC

Vidha IT Solutions LLC Location: Merrifield, VA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, 6+ month contract (W2 only)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a mix of marketing, digital, product, analytics, and tech projects without direct authority over teams. You’ll build portfolio governance tools, roadmaps, dashboards, and change management plans that can be reused after your engagement ends.

Employer: 22nd Century Technologies Inc. (State client)

(State client) Location: Merrifield, VA

Type: Long-term contract, W2, US Citizens only

Salary: Not listed

Own enterprise-level requirements and architecture for Delivery & Retail Technologies. This role blends technical design, integration oversight, testing leadership, and cost analysis to help a government client cut total cost of ownership.

Employer: Mitchell Martin Inc.

Location: Merrifield, VA

Type: Contract

Pay: $72–$82 per hour

Coordinate a portfolio of operations and technology initiatives and keep everyone aligned on priorities and milestones. You’ll manage an integrated roadmap, cross-team dependencies, and outcome-focused reporting across content, workflow, data, and analytics platforms.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.