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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Merriam
Looking for a new feline friend in Merriam, KS? These sweet cats at Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus are ready to meet you and head home.
JoeJoe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
JoeJoe is a tiny orange boy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, JoeJoe could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet JoeJoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pooki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Pooki is a beautiful all-black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, cozy life. If you want a steady companion to share the couch and the quiet moments, Pooki may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Pooki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Twinkles
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Twinkles is a fluffy gray/blue kitten with a soft medium coat and a bright future. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home that will guide her through all her firsts.
👉 Meet Twinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Merriam, KS area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus at (913) 831-7722 or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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