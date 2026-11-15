Looking for a new feline friend in Merriam, KS? These sweet cats at Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus are ready to meet you and head home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

JoeJoe is a tiny orange boy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy, playtime, and lots of learning together, JoeJoe could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet JoeJoe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Pooki is a beautiful all-black adult cat who’s past the wild kitten stage and ready for a calmer, cozy life. If you want a steady companion to share the couch and the quiet moments, Pooki may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Pooki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Twinkles is a fluffy gray/blue kitten with a soft medium coat and a bright future. She’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a loving home that will guide her through all her firsts.

👉 Meet Twinkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Merriam, KS area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus at (913) 831-7722 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.