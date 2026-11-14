Merriam has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus and are looking for a calm, caring family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Hailey is a lovely gray senior girl with a soft medium-length coat. She’s looking for a quiet, gentle home where she can relax and enjoy her golden years. Senior cats often make calm, easy companions and are usually happy to curl up nearby and keep you company.

👉 Meet Hailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Lev is a handsome orange longhair boy with a fluffy coat and a classic tabby look. As an adult cat, his size and personality are already developed, which can make it easier to know if he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Lev and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Juniper is a dignified gray senior gentleman with a medium-length coat. He’s likely to enjoy a peaceful home, soft beds, and a steady routine. Senior cats can be wonderful companions for people who prefer a calmer, lower-energy pet.

👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Tweetie is a beautiful white adult cat with a short, easy-care coat. Adult cats like Tweetie are often past the wild kitten stage and can settle into home life more quickly.

👉 Meet Tweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Merriam, KS, consider visiting Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus or calling (913) 831-7722 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.