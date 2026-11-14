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🐱 Gentle Senior & Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Merriam
Merriam has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus and are looking for a calm, caring family to call their own.
Hailey
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Hailey is a lovely gray senior girl with a soft medium-length coat. She’s looking for a quiet, gentle home where she can relax and enjoy her golden years. Senior cats often make calm, easy companions and are usually happy to curl up nearby and keep you company.
👉 Meet Hailey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lev
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Lev is a handsome orange longhair boy with a fluffy coat and a classic tabby look. As an adult cat, his size and personality are already developed, which can make it easier to know if he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Lev and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juniper
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Juniper is a dignified gray senior gentleman with a medium-length coat. He’s likely to enjoy a peaceful home, soft beds, and a steady routine. Senior cats can be wonderful companions for people who prefer a calmer, lower-energy pet.
👉 Meet Juniper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tweetie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Tweetie is a beautiful white adult cat with a short, easy-care coat. Adult cats like Tweetie are often past the wild kitten stage and can settle into home life more quickly.
👉 Meet Tweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Merriam, KS, consider visiting Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus or calling (913) 831-7722 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.