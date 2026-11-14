Looking for a goofy, growing best friend? These Anatolian Shepherd mix puppies in Merriam, KS are just starting to explore the world and are hoping to find patient families to help them learn and grow.

All of these pups are described as fun, young puppies who will need time, training, and attention. In return, they’ll offer years of love, silliness, and companionship.

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Brussels Sprout is a young pup just learning about life. He’ll need a home with patience, structure, and training so he can grow into a well-mannered adult dog. He promises plenty of cuteness and affection in return.

👉 Meet Brussels Sprout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Cornbread is a playful little girl who’s just starting to discover the world. She’s looking for a family ready to guide her with consistent training and lots of attention. She’ll repay you with years of companionship.

👉 Meet Cornbread and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Cranberry Sauce is another fun, curious puppy who needs a home willing to invest in puppy training, socialization, and daily interaction. He’s ready to bring plenty of silliness into your life.

👉 Meet Cranberry Sauce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Gravy Boat is a black-coated baby girl who’s eager to learn. She’ll thrive with people who can offer patience, guidance, and routine as she grows from a wiggly pup into a confident adult dog.

👉 Meet Gravy Boat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Green Bean Casserole is a tan puppy who’s just starting out in life. She’s searching for adopters who understand that puppies need time, training, and consistency to become great family dogs.

👉 Meet Green Bean Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Pumpkin Pie is a brown/chocolate pup who’s full of potential. She needs a family ready to help her learn good manners and feel safe through positive training and daily attention.

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Anatolian Shepherd mix

Anatolian Shepherd mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Sweet Potato is a tan baby boy who’s ready to soak up love and lessons. With patient adopters and steady training, he’ll grow into a loyal companion.

👉 Meet Sweet Potato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Merriam, KS and ready for puppy energy, contact Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus at (913) 831-7722 or click the links above to learn more and apply to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.