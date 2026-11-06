📢 Donate toys in Merriam for Johnson County families by Nov. 30

📢 Donate toys in Merriam for local families this holiday season

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau (JCCB) is collecting toys to share with more than 13,000 people in need at its pop-up Holiday Shop in early December.

In Merriam, donation barrels are out now and will be collected through Monday, Nov. 30. They’re asking for:

Toys for children ages 0–2

Science activities

Art kits

You can drop off donations at:

Merriam City Hall, 9001 W. 62nd St.

Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater St.

All donated toys will be given out along with other holiday gifts, groceries, coats, and personal items to Johnson County families in need. Even one toy can help make a child’s holiday brighter.