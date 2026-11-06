📢 Sponsor a Military Tribute Banner in Merriam by Feb. 28

📢 Honor a Merriam service member with a street banner

Merriam is offering Military Tribute Banners to honor veterans, active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members who are current Merriam residents or immediate family of a Merriam resident.

Banners cost $150 and hang on Merriam Drive from 57th St. to Hocker Drive from May–July. You can also buy a duplicate banner for $100 to keep (it won’t be hung).

How to apply

Deadline: Feb. 28 (applications accepted Sept. 1–Feb. 28 , first-come, first-served)

(applications accepted , first-come, first-served) Gather: Proof of military service ( DD-214 or active military ID) Professional dress photo of the honoree Proof of Merriam residency (sponsor or honoree)

Submit the Military Tribute Banner Application (PDF) to the Merriam Community Center.

After your application is processed, staff will call for payment (cards accepted; checks by mail to City of Merriam).

Timeline: