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Merriam
📢 Sponsor a Military Tribute Banner in Merriam by Feb. 28
9 days ago
📢 Honor a Merriam service member with a street banner
Merriam is offering Military Tribute Banners to honor veterans, active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members who are current Merriam residents or immediate family of a Merriam resident.
Banners cost $150 and hang on Merriam Drive from 57th St. to Hocker Drive from May–July. You can also buy a duplicate banner for $100 to keep (it won’t be hung).
How to apply
- Deadline: Feb. 28 (applications accepted Sept. 1–Feb. 28, first-come, first-served)
- Gather:
- Proof of military service (DD-214 or active military ID)
- Professional dress photo of the honoree
- Proof of Merriam residency (sponsor or honoree)
- Submit the Military Tribute Banner Application (PDF) to the Merriam Community Center.
After your application is processed, staff will call for payment (cards accepted; checks by mail to City of Merriam).
Timeline:
- March: Design and email proof
- April 1: Approve proof
- May–July: Banners displayed
- August: Banners returned to sponsors (unclaimed after 30 days may be disposed).
More Info: Military Tribute Banners City of Merriam
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