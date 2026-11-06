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Merriam

📢 Sponsor a Military Tribute Banner in Merriam by Feb. 28

9 days ago
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📢 Honor a Merriam service member with a street banner

Merriam is offering Military Tribute Banners to honor veterans, active-duty, reserve, and National Guard members who are current Merriam residents or immediate family of a Merriam resident.

Banners cost $150 and hang on Merriam Drive from 57th St. to Hocker Drive from May–July. You can also buy a duplicate banner for $100 to keep (it won’t be hung).

How to apply

  • Deadline: Feb. 28 (applications accepted Sept. 1–Feb. 28, first-come, first-served)
  • Gather:
    • Proof of military service (DD-214 or active military ID)
    • Professional dress photo of the honoree
    • Proof of Merriam residency (sponsor or honoree)
  • Submit the Military Tribute Banner Application (PDF) to the Merriam Community Center.

After your application is processed, staff will call for payment (cards accepted; checks by mail to City of Merriam).

Timeline:

  • March: Design and email proof
  • April 1: Approve proof
  • May–July: Banners displayed
  • August: Banners returned to sponsors (unclaimed after 30 days may be disposed).

More Info: Military Tribute Banners City of Merriam

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