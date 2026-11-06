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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Merriam
Looking for a four-legged friend in Merriam, KS? These adoptable dogs at Great Plains SPCA – Merriam Campus are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Tootle
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Tootle is a lovely adult Shih Tzu mix with a soft white coat. She’s waiting at the Merriam campus for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and be your little shadow. If you’ve been wanting a smaller companion dog, Tootle could be a great match.
👉 Meet Tootle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Waffles
- Breed: Pomeranian mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Waffles is a handsome black Pomeranian mix with that classic fluffy look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still small enough to fit right into home life, whether you’re in an apartment or a house.
👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Applejack
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Applejack is a young Catahoula Leopard Dog mix with a striking gray/blue coat. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and train with your family, Applejack may be the one to join you on walks, hikes, and backyard playtime.
👉 Meet Applejack and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tamale
- Breed: Shih Tzu mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Tamale is an adult black Shih Tzu mix with a compact size and a big presence. She’s ready for a cozy home where she can enjoy soft beds, gentle walks, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Tamale and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cona
- Breed: Siberian Husky / Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus
- Phone: (913) 831-7722
Listed as Cona at the shelter, this dog’s description says:
"Hello! Im Dylan! Thanks for taking the time to read more about me. I am a new arrival at the shelter and my friends here are still getting to know my personality. Please call or check back soon to learn more about me!"
He’s an adult black Siberian Husky/Terrier mix, and staff are still learning about him. If you’re interested, give the shelter a call to get the latest info.
👉 Meet Cona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Merriam, KS, please consider visiting Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus or calling (913) 831-7722 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.