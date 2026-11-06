🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Merriam

Looking for a four-legged friend in Merriam, KS? These adoptable dogs at Great Plains SPCA – Merriam Campus are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Tootle is a lovely adult Shih Tzu mix with a soft white coat. She’s waiting at the Merriam campus for a calm, caring home where she can settle in and be your little shadow. If you’ve been wanting a smaller companion dog, Tootle could be a great match.

👉 Meet Tootle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomeranian mix

Pomeranian mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Waffles is a handsome black Pomeranian mix with that classic fluffy look. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage but still small enough to fit right into home life, whether you’re in an apartment or a house.

👉 Meet Waffles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Applejack is a young Catahoula Leopard Dog mix with a striking gray/blue coat. If you’re looking for a younger dog to grow and train with your family, Applejack may be the one to join you on walks, hikes, and backyard playtime.

👉 Meet Applejack and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu mix

Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Tamale is an adult black Shih Tzu mix with a compact size and a big presence. She’s ready for a cozy home where she can enjoy soft beds, gentle walks, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Tamale and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky / Terrier (medium mix)

Siberian Husky / Terrier (medium mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus

Phone: (913) 831-7722

Listed as Cona at the shelter, this dog’s description says:

"Hello! Im Dylan! Thanks for taking the time to read more about me. I am a new arrival at the shelter and my friends here are still getting to know my personality. Please call or check back soon to learn more about me!"

He’s an adult black Siberian Husky/Terrier mix, and staff are still learning about him. If you’re interested, give the shelter a call to get the latest info.

👉 Meet Cona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Merriam, KS, please consider visiting Great Plains SPCA - Merriam Campus or calling (913) 831-7722 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.