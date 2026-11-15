Meridian’s big-box stores are hiring, with options from entry-level to salaried management. If you like helping people shop or keeping a store running smoothly, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Michaels Stores Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find craft supplies, run a fast and friendly checkout, and pitch in with truck unloading, stocking, and store recovery. Good fit if you enjoy creative projects, don’t mind being on your feet, and want a flexible, short-term retail role (nights and weekends included).

(Same role also posted on Indeed; details are the same, so linking once.)

Employer: Lowe’s (Home Improvement)

Lowe’s (Home Improvement) Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team to keep the store clean, safe, and well-stocked while hitting sales and margin goals. This is a hands-on leadership role with manager-on-duty responsibilities, ideal if you have a few years of retail leadership experience and can work a mix of mornings, afternoons, and evenings.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1733 2nd St S, Meridian, MS 39301

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14–$27 per hour + possible premiums and incentives

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with vehicle services while they shop, with chances for advanced training and growth. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Walmart-paid education programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.