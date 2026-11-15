Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level admin to advanced clinical leadership. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Meridian, MS

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This GI Lab RN role lets you lead patient care, delegate to the team, and stay hands-on with procedures. Good fit if you like fast-paced specialty work and want flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Meridian, MS

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with providers in a GI clinic, rooming patients, supporting visits, and handling documentation. Great for certified MAs who want clinic hours and direct patient contact.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Negotiable (plus health, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, malpractice, more)

Lead care in skilled nursing/long-term care, guiding the clinical team while still seeing patients. Ideal for a physician with strong LTC experience who wants leadership and quality-improvement work.

Employer: Behavioral Medicine Clinic

Location: Meridian, MS (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 44 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $23.82 – $28.69 per hour

Benefits: Dental, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule

Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn claims, coding basics, and EMR/EHR systems. Perfect if you want to break into healthcare on the admin side with solid pay and training.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Not listed (hospital RN role, days)

Not listed (hospital RN role, days) Salary: Not listed

Provide direct and indirect care to geriatric psych patients on days, using strong assessment, medication, and teaching skills. Good match if you enjoy mental health nursing and team-based hospital work.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Evaluate patients, set functional goals, and deliver PT treatments with a clear plan of care. Open to entry-level PTs with basic skills who want hospital-based experience and chances to precept students.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

Location: Meridian, MS (hospital)

Type: Locum tenens, full-time shifts

Pay Rate: $106.70 – $115.50 per hour

Schedule: 7am–5pm or 7pm–7am

Round and admit ICU patients, performing procedures like intubations and central/arterial lines (with procedure log). Best for board-certified NPs/PAs with strong critical care skills looking for high hourly pay and flexible assignment work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.