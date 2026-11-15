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Meridian
🏥 Meridian, MS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Admin Roles
4 days ago
Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level admin to advanced clinical leadership. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings are worth a look.
RN - GI Lab - PRN
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This GI Lab RN role lets you lead patient care, delegate to the team, and stay hands-on with procedures. Good fit if you like fast-paced specialty work and want flexible PRN hours.
Medical Assistant - GI Clinic - PRN
- Employer: Ochsner Health
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work side-by-side with providers in a GI clinic, rooming patients, supporting visits, and handling documentation. Great for certified MAs who want clinic hours and direct patient contact.
Medical Director / Attending Physician
- Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Negotiable (plus health, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, malpractice, more)
Lead care in skilled nursing/long-term care, guiding the clinical team while still seeing patients. Ideal for a physician with strong LTC experience who wants leadership and quality-improvement work.
Medical Billing Specialist – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Behavioral Medicine Clinic
- Location: Meridian, MS (in person)
- Type: Full-time (about 44 hours/week)
- Pay: $23.82 – $28.69 per hour
- Benefits: Dental, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule
Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn claims, coding basics, and EMR/EHR systems. Perfect if you want to break into healthcare on the admin side with solid pay and training.
RN – Geri Psych Unit, Dayshift
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Not listed (hospital RN role, days)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct and indirect care to geriatric psych patients on days, using strong assessment, medication, and teaching skills. Good match if you enjoy mental health nursing and team-based hospital work.
Therapist – Physical
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
Evaluate patients, set functional goals, and deliver PT treatments with a clear plan of care. Open to entry-level PTs with basic skills who want hospital-based experience and chances to precept students.
Critical Care Nurse Practitioner (NP) / PA – Locums
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Meridian, MS (hospital)
- Type: Locum tenens, full-time shifts
- Pay Rate: $106.70 – $115.50 per hour
- Schedule: 7am–5pm or 7pm–7am
Round and admit ICU patients, performing procedures like intubations and central/arterial lines (with procedure log). Best for board-certified NPs/PAs with strong critical care skills looking for high hourly pay and flexible assignment work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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