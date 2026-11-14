Meridian’s trucking and rail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like local routes or long-haul adventure. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Meridian, MS.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Meridian, MS

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week

Type: Full-time, local, home daily

What you’ll do: Haul Toyota auto parts in a 53' dry van, mostly Monday–Friday with occasional Saturdays, running 300–500 mile round trips and no-touch freight .

Haul in a 53' dry van, mostly with occasional Saturdays, running and . Perks: Paid 6 major holidays, medical, dental, vision, and weekly direct deposit every Friday.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Based in Meridian, MS (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada) Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team , $5,000/week minimum average per week worked , many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week

, , many earn Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Team)

What you’ll do: Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours —less than 110,000 miles per year with all miles paid (loaded and empty).

Move sets, costumes, and gear for —less than with all miles paid (loaded and empty). Perks: Company-supported health insurance program, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, paid permits, tolls, cargo & liability insurance, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City)

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time, onsite, non-union

Travel: 70–80%

What you’ll do: Lead a team that keeps railroad signals and communications systems safe and reliable, oversee testing and new installs, and coach junior staff.

Lead a team that keeps safe and reliable, oversee testing and new installs, and coach junior staff. Perks: Flexible benefits, pension/retirement plans, employee share purchase plan, annual fitness subsidy, and support for part-time studies.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving and rail jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.