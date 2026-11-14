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Meridian
🚌 Meridian, MS Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Meridian’s trucking and rail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like local routes or long-haul adventure. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Meridian, MS.
Class A Truck Driver - At Home Daily
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week
- Type: Full-time, local, home daily
- What you’ll do: Haul Toyota auto parts in a 53' dry van, mostly Monday–Friday with occasional Saturdays, running 300–500 mile round trips and no-touch freight.
- Perks: Paid 6 major holidays, medical, dental, vision, and weekly direct deposit every Friday.
CDL-A Owner Operator - OTR Dry Van (Team)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Based in Meridian, MS (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per team, $5,000/week minimum average per week worked, many earn $5,500–$6,500+ per week
- Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Team)
- What you’ll do: Move sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—less than 110,000 miles per year with all miles paid (loaded and empty).
- Perks: Company-supported health insurance program, fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge, paid permits, tolls, cargo & liability insurance, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.
Manager Signals & Communications
- Employer: CPKC (Canadian Pacific Kansas City)
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Full-time, onsite, non-union
- Travel: 70–80%
- What you’ll do: Lead a team that keeps railroad signals and communications systems safe and reliable, oversee testing and new installs, and coach junior staff.
- Perks: Flexible benefits, pension/retirement plans, employee share purchase plan, annual fitness subsidy, and support for part-time studies.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving and rail jobs tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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