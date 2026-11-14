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🛒 Meridian, MS Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles
Meridian has a steady flow of front-line customer service and retail jobs right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.
Store Sales Associate – Citi Trends
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Part-time (in-store)
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers shop, run the register, process freight, and keep the store looking good. This role is active and hands-on, with flexible hours (nights and weekends) and a focus on friendly service and loss prevention.
Operator – PBX (Hospital Switchboard)
- Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
- Location: Meridian, MS
- Type: Other/Communications (likely full or part-time; not clearly stated)
- Salary: Not listed
Work at the heart of hospital communications, handling calls, codes, alarms, and emergency radio traffic. Good fit if you have at least 1 year PBX/switchboard experience, stay calm under pressure, and want a non-clinical role in healthcare.
Senior Sales Associate – Navy Exchange
- Employer: Navy Exchange
- Location: Meridian, MS, US
- Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $15.00/hour
- Unposting Date: November 19, 2026
Lead by example on the sales floor: help customers, train other associates, handle cash/Point-of-Sale, and keep inventory and displays in shape. Great if you have 6+ months retail experience, like staying busy, and want steady part-time hours at a clear hourly rate.
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.