Meridian has a steady flow of front-line customer service and retail jobs right now. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Citi Trends

Citi Trends Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Part-time (in-store)

(in-store) Salary: Not listed

Help customers shop, run the register, process freight, and keep the store looking good. This role is active and hands-on, with flexible hours (nights and weekends) and a focus on friendly service and loss prevention.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Other/Communications (likely full or part-time; not clearly stated)

Other/Communications (likely full or part-time; not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Work at the heart of hospital communications, handling calls, codes, alarms, and emergency radio traffic. Good fit if you have at least 1 year PBX/switchboard experience, stay calm under pressure, and want a non-clinical role in healthcare.

Employer: Navy Exchange

Location: Meridian, MS, US

Type: Part-time (20–34.5 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00/hour

Unposting Date: November 19, 2026

Lead by example on the sales floor: help customers, train other associates, handle cash/Point-of-Sale, and keep inventory and displays in shape. Great if you have 6+ months retail experience, like staying busy, and want steady part-time hours at a clear hourly rate.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.