🏛️ Meridian Council Nov. 17: Finance, Roads, Utilities & More

The Meridian City Council will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. The agenda starts with a presentation on the Mason Hill Eagle Scout–Flag Retirement Box, followed by approval of the November 3, 2026 meeting minutes.

Finance & Records items

The council will look at:

An order to sign a copier lease with Purvis Business Machines, Inc.

with A final resolution to give Avery Products a 10‑year exemption from ad valorem (property) taxes .

to give a . Three resolutions naming Eugene Perry , Stacey Thompson , and Jasmine Hopson as Deputy Clerks with authority to sign official documents.

naming , , and as with authority to sign official documents. An order for an annual Verkada maintenance agreement with Pileum Corporation for the city’s Verkada camera system, covering proactive monitoring and maintenance.

with for the city’s Verkada camera system, covering proactive monitoring and maintenance. A master services agreement with Pileum Corporation for ongoing technology maintenance and assistance.

Community Development items

The council will consider:

A C‑Spire telecommunications service agreement for Union Station .

for . A services and performance contract with Jerry McCoy for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Legislative items

Items include:

Allowing the Clerk of Council to attend a three‑year certified municipal clerk program for professional certification.

to attend a for professional certification. Allowing Councilwoman Romande Walker to attend the three‑year municipal clerk program .

to attend the . An item listed as Item 12 with no description on the agenda.

with no description on the agenda. A one‑year contract extension with The Retail Coach to recruit national and regional businesses, including analysis of population, disposable incomes, spending habits, and available site locations.

Public Works & Utilities

The council will consider:

Accepting a demand letter from Hydra Service, Inc. for past due invoices of $6,388.85 and authorizing payment.

from for and authorizing payment. A $38,500.00 task order with Engineering Plus, Inc. for East Adams Road : plans and specs for new road construction, bid help, and construction engineering and inspection.

task order with for : plans and specs for new road construction, bid help, and construction engineering and inspection. A $12,000.00 task order with Engineering Plus, Inc. for water and sewer extension along Hawkins Crossings to the Tri‑States Trucking facility, plus bid help and construction engineering and inspection.

task order with for to the facility, plus bid help and construction engineering and inspection. A fire hydrant repair services agreement with Greg Roberts Fire Hydrant Repair & Supply, LLC .

with . An agreement with Neel‑Schaffer, Inc. for engineering services to support the Water Fund Divisions , in an amount not to exceed $50,000.00 .

for engineering services to support the , in an amount . Review of the claims docket, including (1) Payroll and (2) Mandatory & Operational Items.

Presentations, ads, and public comments

The presentation agenda notes legal ads for:

22nd Avenue Downtown Pedestrian Improvements Project – MDOT

North Hills Street Lane Improvements Project

Medical District Improvements Project – MDOT

The Mayor’s Report is scheduled, followed by Citizens Comments, where Rose Walker is listed to speak about Black History Month field trips. The meeting will end with Council Comments.