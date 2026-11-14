Meridian’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace and industrial equipment. If you’ve got hands-on shop skills or process/quality experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.10 – $38.71/hour

Build aircraft structural assemblies (ribs, bulkheads, doors) using jigs and fixtures, with lots of drilling, riveting, and sheet metal work. Great fit if you have 4–6 months of structures/production experience and can read assembly blueprints; comes with Lockheed’s full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more) plus skills training and a performance test at the start.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,700 – $142,500/year

Lead process and quality improvements in a high-tech manufacturing environment, using Lean, Six Sigma, and root-cause analysis to boost producibility and reliability. You’ll need a bachelor’s in industrial/operations/related field, 3+ years in operations or process improvement, and U.S. citizenship for this special-access facility; role includes flexible scheduling and a full corporate benefits package.

(Note: A second posting for this same role exists with a different link, but it’s the same position.)

Employer: Fairbanks Scales

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Listed as Internship (duties and requirements match a full professional manager role)

Listed as (duties and requirements match a full professional manager role) Salary: Not listed

Own the quality management system for a manufacturing plant, from ISO 9001:2015 compliance and internal audits to supervising QC inspectors and driving CAPA and Six Sigma projects. Best for someone with a bachelor’s in industrial/manufacturing/mechanical engineering, 5+ years in quality management, and experience in welding standards (AWS D1.1) and shop-floor change leadership.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the requirements, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.