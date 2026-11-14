Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re ready to grow your skills, these local roles cover hands-on care, mental health, and therapy.

Employer: TRITAL Care

TRITAL Care Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Who it fits: New grads welcome; PTA not accepted

New grads welcome; Highlights: Outpatient ortho setting with 36 hours guaranteed (up to 40). You’ll see about 12–14 patients/day with a 60 visits/week productivity goal, so it’s a strong choice if you want fast-paced, real-world experience in one clinic (no floating).

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time (hospital role)

Full-time (hospital role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: RN license ; BLS within 14 days of hire ; computer literacy

; ; computer literacy Highlights: Direct and indirect ICU patient care with a focus on critical thinking, patient education, and teamwork with physicians and the care team. Good fit if you want to build strong acute-care skills and value patient dignity and safety.

Employer: UHS / Alliance Health Center

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Education: High school diploma required ; Bachelor’s in Social Services/Psychology preferred

; Highlights: Work in a 154-bed psychiatric and chemical dependency hospital plus a 60-bed adolescent residential facility. You’ll support treatment plans, closely supervise patients, and use de-escalation and counseling skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and career growth within UHS.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.