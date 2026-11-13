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Meridian
📅 Keb’ Mo’ live at MSU Riley Center on Nov. 13, 2026
10 days ago
📅 Keb’ Mo’ live in Meridian this November
Five-time GRAMMY-winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’ is coming to Meridian this fall.
- Date: November 13, 2026
- Time: 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
- Venue: MSU Riley Center
- Address: 2200 5th St, Meridian, Mississippi 39301
- More info & tickets: https://www.msurileycenter.com/events/2026/keb-mo
Keb’ Mo’ is known for his modern, soulful take on the blues, with a career spanning nearly 50 years, multiple GRAMMY Awards, and performances at places like Carnegie Hall and The White House.
If you love blues, Americana, or live music in a beautiful theater, this is a solid night out for adults, couples, or a friends’ night. Visit the MSU Riley Center website for full details and ticket options.
More Info: Keb’ Mo’ - Visit Mississippi
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