📅 Keb’ Mo’ live in Meridian this November

Five-time GRAMMY-winning blues artist Keb’ Mo’ is coming to Meridian this fall.

Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: MSU Riley Center

Address: 2200 5th St, Meridian, Mississippi 39301

More info & tickets: https://www.msurileycenter.com/events/2026/keb-mo

Keb’ Mo’ is known for his modern, soulful take on the blues, with a career spanning nearly 50 years, multiple GRAMMY Awards, and performances at places like Carnegie Hall and The White House.

If you love blues, Americana, or live music in a beautiful theater, this is a solid night out for adults, couples, or a friends’ night. Visit the MSU Riley Center website for full details and ticket options.