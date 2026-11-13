Meridian’s sales scene is busy right now—great if you like talking to people and closing deals. Here are a few solid roles with real earning potential.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Meridian, MS (hybrid, field-based in a local territory)

(hybrid, field-based in a local territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Perks: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred compensation

You’ll manage a local territory, grow relationships with existing and new customers, and demo products to hit clear sales goals. Good fit if you like being on the road, building a book of business, and getting paid more as you sell more.

Employer: Spartan Homes of Meridian

Spartan Homes of Meridian Location: Meridian, MS (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$160,000 per year (performance-based)

Perks: Paid training, health insurance, career growth

Help families choose their next home, follow up on leads, and create social media content to drive traffic. This is a high-energy, commission-heavy role for someone competitive who wants their paycheck to match their hustle.

Employer: Mariner Finance

Mariner Finance Location: Meridian, MS (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$21.00/hour + monthly incentives

Hours: 40 hours/week within Mon–Fri 9:00–7:00 (plus at least one Saturday/month)

You’ll help customers with personal loans, process applications, handle payments, and sell financial products while meeting branch sales goals. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants steady hours plus bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.