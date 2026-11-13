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📣 Meridian, MS Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Meridian’s sales scene is busy right now—great if you like talking to people and closing deals. Here are a few solid roles with real earning potential.
Sales Representative (Hybrid)
- Employer: Kimball Midwest
- Location: Meridian, MS (hybrid, field-based in a local territory)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)
- Perks: Medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred compensation
You’ll manage a local territory, grow relationships with existing and new customers, and demo products to hit clear sales goals. Good fit if you like being on the road, building a book of business, and getting paid more as you sell more.
Sales Consultant
- Employer: Spartan Homes of Meridian
- Location: Meridian, MS (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$160,000 per year (performance-based)
- Perks: Paid training, health insurance, career growth
Help families choose their next home, follow up on leads, and create social media content to drive traffic. This is a high-energy, commission-heavy role for someone competitive who wants their paycheck to match their hustle.
Account Sales Representative
- Employer: Mariner Finance
- Location: Meridian, MS (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00–$21.00/hour + monthly incentives
- Hours: 40 hours/week within Mon–Fri 9:00–7:00 (plus at least one Saturday/month)
You’ll help customers with personal loans, process applications, handle payments, and sell financial products while meeting branch sales goals. Good for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants steady hours plus bonus potential.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting answers the last few questions you have.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.