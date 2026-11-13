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🍽️ Multiple Meridian Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Pay
Meridian’s food scene is busy, especially around the hospitals and travel centers. If you like fast‑paced work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.
GRILL COOK (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)
- Location: Baptist Anderson North, Meridian, MS
- Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour
- Type: Full time
- Schedule: 10:45 am–8:00 pm, days vary, some weekends
Cook on the grill line in a hospital setting, serving patients, staff, and visitors. Full‑time role with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits for eligible team members.
SHIFT SUPERVISOR (FULL TIME)
- Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)
- Location: Ochsner Rush Medical Center, Meridian, MS
- Pay: $18.00 per hour (fixed)
- Type: Full time
- Schedule: Open availability; days, hours, weekends, and holidays vary
- Requirement: 5+ years food service experience
Lead a food service team in a hospital, handling training, schedules, and shift operations. Good fit if you’re ready to supervise others and still enjoy the same benefits package offered to full‑time Compass team members.
AGMT, Deli-Region 76 (Deli General Manager)
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Meridian, MS travel center
- Pay: $43,888–$59,050 per year
- Type: Full time
- Schedule: Flexible; nights, days, weekends, holidays
- Experience: 2–3 years management in restaurant/deli/foodservice
Run a busy deli inside a major travel center—manage staff, drive sales, track inventory, and own P&L results. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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