Meridian’s food scene is busy, especially around the hospitals and travel centers. If you like fast‑paced work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)

Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare) Location: Baptist Anderson North, Meridian, MS

Baptist Anderson North, Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Type: Full time

Full time Schedule: 10:45 am–8:00 pm, days vary, some weekends

Cook on the grill line in a hospital setting, serving patients, staff, and visitors. Full‑time role with access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare)

Compass Healthcare (Morrison Healthcare) Location: Ochsner Rush Medical Center, Meridian, MS

Ochsner Rush Medical Center, Pay: $18.00 per hour (fixed)

(fixed) Type: Full time

Full time Schedule: Open availability; days, hours, weekends, and holidays vary

Open availability; days, hours, weekends, and holidays vary Requirement: 5+ years food service experience

Lead a food service team in a hospital, handling training, schedules, and shift operations. Good fit if you’re ready to supervise others and still enjoy the same benefits package offered to full‑time Compass team members.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Location: Meridian, MS travel center

travel center Pay: $43,888–$59,050 per year

Type: Full time

Full time Schedule: Flexible; nights, days, weekends, holidays

Flexible; nights, days, weekends, holidays Experience: 2–3 years management in restaurant/deli/foodservice

Run a busy deli inside a major travel center—manage staff, drive sales, track inventory, and own P&L results. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.