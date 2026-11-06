🚚 Meridian, MS Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Meridian’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re new to warehouse work or already forklift-certified. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Mayer (part of Rexel USA)

Location: Meridian, MS | Type: FULL-TIME | Salary: Not listed

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries (no CDL needed, driving up to ~50% of the time). Good fit if you’re 21+, have a valid driver’s license, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and room to grow inside a big national distributor.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 715 Bonita Dr, Meridian, MS 39301 | Type: FULL-TIME | Salary: $19.00–$27.00/hour (plus possible shift premiums)

Hands-on role moving freight, stocking, and keeping inventory flowing in the club. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (company-paid education from HS completion up to bachelor’s degrees).

Employer: Fairbanks Scales

Location: Meridian, MS | Type: FULL-TIME | Salary: Not listed

Focused shipping/receiving role where you’ll track all incoming and outgoing goods, keep records, and help solve shortages or damage issues. Great if you have 1–3 years of warehouse/shipping experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady work in a warehouse setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.