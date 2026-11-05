🚌 Meridian, MS Driving Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options

Meridian has some strong openings right now for CDL drivers and mechanics, from local home-daily routes to big-money OTR runs.

Below are several solid picks you can scan fast and click through if one fits you.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Meridian, MS (OTR across U.S. & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working; many earn $5,500–$6,500+/week )

(guaranteed minimum when working; many earn ) Highlights: Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), paid permits, tolls, cargo/liability insurance, detention pay, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Waste Pro USA

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (CDL A or B required)

Not listed (CDL A or B required) Highlights: Local roll-off work delivering and emptying large containers for commercial customers. Company offers a $10,000 driver award every 3 years for drivers who meet set criteria, plus steady routes, newer trucks, and daily home time.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A company driver role)

Listed as (CDL A company driver role) Pay: Weekly guarantee $1,275+ , plus $2,000 shutdown bonus (first year) , $1,000 sign-on at 30 days + $1,000 at 90 days , and quarterly $250 safety bonuses

, plus , , and quarterly Schedule: Monday–Friday or Tuesday–Saturday, home daily , AM or PM start based on bid

Monday–Friday or Tuesday–Saturday, , AM or PM start based on bid Highlights: Solo local runs hauling no-touch auto parts in a day cab with 53' dry van. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, boot allowance, 401(k) with match, and newer equipment with 24/7 roadside support.

Employer: Radius Recycling

Location: Meridian, MS

Type: Not listed (non-union, on-site)

Not listed (non-union, on-site) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Entry-level mechanic role doing preventive maintenance, inspections, and repairs on heavy equipment, trucks, and industrial machinery in a scrap yard setting. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of mechanical experience (or equivalent training) and want to grow your diagnostic skills while working full-time outdoors.

Employer: United States Department of Defense (U.S. Army)

Location: Meridian, MS (in-person, military role)

Type: Full-time or Part-time (enlisted position)

Pay: $36,785.65 – $108,160.05 per year (military pay/benefits structure)

(military pay/benefits structure) Highlights: Drive and supervise wheeled vehicles to move cargo and troops on missions. Includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and paid time off. Age 17–34, high school diploma or equivalent required. Contact Sgt Engard at (601) 454-7972 to apply.

Employer: GEX Transport

Location: Meridian, MS (regional)

Type: Not listed (regional company driver)

Not listed (regional company driver) Pay: $1,400–$1,600 per week plus $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced flatbed drivers

plus for experienced flatbed drivers Schedule: Regional, home weekends (out ~5 days, home ~2 days)

Regional, (out ~5 days, home ~2 days) Highlights: Flatbed work with tarping and strapping, steady freight, and weekend home time. Requires Class A CDL, at least 6 months flatbed and 1 year OTR/regional experience (or trainee path with more OTR time), clean MVR/background, and ability to pass DOT drug screen. Contact Allan at 305-400-2317 for faster response.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can point you to a similar opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.