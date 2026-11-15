Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to retail pharmacies. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital)

Oceans Healthcare (Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital) Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time (PRN, 12-hour rotating shifts)

Salary: Not listed

This role leads patient care on an inpatient behavioral health unit, focusing on mental health and substance use treatment. Good fit if you want leadership at the bedside, enjoy fast-paced psych nursing, and like the flexibility of PRN days.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as a hygienist with full clinical autonomy and support from a large dental network. Comes with health insurance, paid vacation/holidays, daily pay options, bonuses, CE, and hygiene mentors, plus access to tools like Videa AI and iTero.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the pharmacist with data entry, dispensing, compounding, and health screenings while delivering strong customer service. Great if you’re a registered/certified tech who wants stable hours in a retail setting and room to grow.

Employer: Geiss MED Hospice

Location: Meridian, ID (home-visit travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $42–$55 per hour

Lead an interdisciplinary hospice team, manage care plans, and visit patients at home (1–10 visits/day) across the region. Ideal if you’re an experienced RN leader who wants meaningful end-of-life work, autonomy in the field, and a mix of direct care and team oversight.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for current pharmacy students who want real-world experience in counseling, immunizations, MTM, and point-of-care testing. Offers flexible schedules, competitive wages, early access to earned pay, discounts, and potential visa sponsorship (F-1/OPT/H-1B/TN).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.