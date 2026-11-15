Meridian’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady employers hiring across all shifts. If you like staying active, working with people, and being around good food, there’s a mix of options here.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep, package, and display fresh meat and seafood, keep the department clean and stocked, and help customers pick the right cuts. Good fit if you like a fast pace, learning food tips, and want flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to health benefits if eligible.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee and espresso drinks, keep the bar area clean and stocked, and chat with customers. Great if you enjoy early mornings or evenings, want weekly pay, flexible hours, and like staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Avista Senior Living – Spring Gardens Assisted Living

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen team by washing dishes, taking out trash, mopping, and helping with trays and bussing when needed. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health insurance, 401k, and an EAP, and is a solid fit if you like steady work and serving seniors.

Employer: Scotties Donuts

Location: Meridian, ID 83642

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: From $20.00/hour

Work Tuesday–Saturday, 9pm–5am frying, proofing, and glazing donuts, keeping quality high, and maintaining a clean kitchen. Best for experienced bakers who don’t mind overnight shifts and want higher hourly pay plus free donuts and coffee.

Employer: Crumbl of Meridian

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Salary: About $10–$15/hour including tips (base listed as $10–$13/hr for 18+; tips average $3–$6/hr)

Bake and decorate cookies, greet customers, take orders, and help keep the store clean. Shifts are usually 6am–2pm or 6am–12pm, with Sundays off and a shared tip pool plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: Crumbl of Meridian

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in person

Salary: $9.00–$15.00/hour plus tips (varies by age; tips average $3–$6/hr)

Bake and decorate cookies, package orders, and keep the kitchen clean during later shifts. You’ll work evenings like 4pm–10pm or 4pm–12am, with Sundays off, employee discounts, and room to grow if you love a busy, fun shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are open to different schedules and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.