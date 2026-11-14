Meridian has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep spaces running smoothly. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: CBH Homes (CBH Rentals)

CBH Homes (CBH Rentals) Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Work for Idaho’s #1 home builder, getting apartments ready fast for new tenants. You’ll handle repairs, painting, cleaning, and basic appliance fixes, with 100% employer-paid health care, quarterly bonuses, retirement with match, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Keep the restaurant clean and guest-ready while working in a busy, fun sports bar setting. This role offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) if you meet eligibility rules.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour

Hands-on role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance work on RVs. You’ll run diagnostics, complete repairs, and keep a safe, clean shop, with strong hourly pay, PTO, 401(k), discounts, parental leave, tuition help, and full medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—these kinds of roles in Meridian tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.