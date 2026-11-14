Meridian’s office scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level training roles to steady front-desk work. Here are several admin and clerical jobs worth a look this week.

Employer: Great West Casualty Company

Great West Casualty Company Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Structured, multi-month training program that teaches you how to handle liability, injury, and property damage claims. Good fit if you have strong communication skills and want a clear path into an Associate Claims Specialist career.

Employer: Ashley Manor

Location: 4334 N. Bright Angel Ave, Meridian, ID 83646

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $18.00/hour

You’ll be the first voice and face for families calling and visiting this senior care home office. Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow in a long-standing Idaho company.

Employer: Steven Painting

Steven Painting Location: Hybrid remote – Meridian, ID 83642

Type: Full-time (day-rate)

Pay: $160.00 per day

Helps keep residential and commercial painting projects on track with scheduling, estimates, invoices, and customer communication. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with spreadsheets, and like a mix of office and construction-industry work.

Employer: Marv’s Insulation / Installed Building Products

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time (potential to go full-time)

Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact rate not listed)

High-volume data entry plus basic admin support in a professional office setting. Comes with strong benefits for a part-time role, including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Meridian, ID (Secondary School)

Type: Likely seasonal/temporary (summer), full-time hours; exact terms to be determined

Likely seasonal/temporary (summer), full-time hours; exact terms Salary: Not listed

Supports a secondary school during summer session with attendance, phones, student/parent help, and general office work. Nice option if you like school settings and want a role with clear processes and a defined season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.