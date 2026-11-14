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📋 Meridian, ID Admin & Clerical Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Meridian’s office scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level training roles to steady front-desk work. Here are several admin and clerical jobs worth a look this week.
Claims Apprentice (Liability Claims Trainee)
- Employer: Great West Casualty Company
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Structured, multi-month training program that teaches you how to handle liability, injury, and property damage claims. Good fit if you have strong communication skills and want a clear path into an Associate Claims Specialist career.
Front Office Coordinator (Receptionist)
- Employer: Ashley Manor
- Location: 4334 N. Bright Angel Ave, Meridian, ID 83646
- Type: Full-time, in-office
- Salary: $18.00/hour
You’ll be the first voice and face for families calling and visiting this senior care home office. Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and room to grow in a long-standing Idaho company.
Administrative Assistant – Painting Company
- Employer: Steven Painting
- Location: Hybrid remote – Meridian, ID 83642
- Type: Full-time (day-rate)
- Pay: $160.00 per day
Helps keep residential and commercial painting projects on track with scheduling, estimates, invoices, and customer communication. Great if you’re organized, comfortable with spreadsheets, and like a mix of office and construction-industry work.
Data Entry Specialist
- Employer: Marv’s Insulation / Installed Building Products
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time (potential to go full-time)
- Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact rate not listed)
High-volume data entry plus basic admin support in a professional office setting. Comes with strong benefits for a part-time role, including medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities.
Summer School Secretary – Secondary
- Employer: West Ada School District
- Location: Meridian, ID (Secondary School)
- Type: Likely seasonal/temporary (summer), full-time hours; exact terms to be determined
- Salary: Not listed
Supports a secondary school during summer session with attendance, phones, student/parent help, and general office work. Nice option if you like school settings and want a role with clear processes and a defined season.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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