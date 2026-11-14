Meridian’s building boom is still going strong, and skilled hands are in demand. Here are several solid construction and trade roles hiring right now.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Install and service first aid kits, eye wash stations, and AEDs for local businesses while helping them stay OSHA compliant. You’ll be on the road with a company-backed benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) and need a valid driver’s license and HS diploma/GED.

Employer: Okland Construction

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role doing commercial carpentry: framing, forms, scaffolding, trim, and finish work on larger projects. Okland offers weekly pay, ESOP employee ownership, 401(k) with 6% match, and a free healthcare plan option for experienced carpenters (1–3 years).

Employer: Okland Construction

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’ve got 1+ year of construction labor and want to grow. You’ll keep jobsites clean, move materials, help with rough carpentry and concrete, and assist with traffic control, with access to the same benefits, ESOP, and 401(k) match as Okland’s skilled trades.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have multiple openings or paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.