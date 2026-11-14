Meridian’s schools and childcare centers are busy and hiring. If you like working with kids and teens, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group)

La Petite Academy (Learning Care Group) Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a classroom, mentor other teachers, and help run the center when the director is out. This role comes with 50% childcare discount, benefits with 401(k) match, no nights or weekends, and chances for tuition help and ongoing training.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time (7.5 hours/day, 179-day calendar)

Pay: $19.79/hour

Support middle and high school students who need extra behavior and discipline guidance. You’ll supervise in-school suspension, help with conflict resolution, and keep detailed behavior records. Great fit if you’re 21+, calm under pressure, and interested in school discipline and student support.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time (188-day calendar)

Salary: Not listed

Teach middle schoolers real-life skills like cooking, budgeting, and home management while following district curriculum and state standards. You’ll run your own classroom, assess student learning, and work closely with staff and families. Valid Idaho teaching certification in the right area is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.