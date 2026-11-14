Meridian’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, construction, and warehouse work all needing reliable people. If you like keeping materials moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ocean Network Express North America

Ocean Network Express North America Location: Boise, ID (hybrid, nearest markets: Boise/Meridian)

Salary: $50,000 – $56,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role supports export documentation for a major global ocean carrier, handling bills of lading, customer requests, and problem-solving with offshore teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can juggle calls and emails, and want hybrid work with growth in international logistics.

Employer: Pauley Construction, LLC

Location: Meridian, ID

Salary: $18.00 – $26.00/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

You’ll receive, track, and organize materials for field crews, keep the yard clean and safe, and help with audits and basic admin tasks. Great for someone who likes physical work, staying organized, and wants steady hours with weekly paychecks and a full benefits package.

Employer: Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) – Jameson Supply

Location: Meridian, ID

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

This job mixes driving and warehouse work: loading, delivering, and tracking materials while keeping inventory organized. Strong pick if you want hands-on work, a company that covers 100% of medical premiums for you and your family, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.