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Meridian
🚚 Meridian, ID supply chain jobs with multiple openings
2 days ago
Meridian’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, construction, and warehouse work all needing reliable people. If you like keeping materials moving and staying organized, these roles are worth a look.
International Logistics Specialist – Documentation
- Employer: Ocean Network Express North America
- Location: Boise, ID (hybrid, nearest markets: Boise/Meridian)
- Salary: $50,000 – $56,000/year
- Type: Full-time
This role supports export documentation for a major global ocean carrier, handling bills of lading, customer requests, and problem-solving with offshore teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can juggle calls and emails, and want hybrid work with growth in international logistics.
Technician Warehouse
- Employer: Pauley Construction, LLC
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Salary: $18.00 – $26.00/hour (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll receive, track, and organize materials for field crews, keep the yard clean and safe, and help with audits and basic admin tasks. Great for someone who likes physical work, staying organized, and wants steady hours with weekly paychecks and a full benefits package.
Delivery Driver & Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) – Jameson Supply
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
This job mixes driving and warehouse work: loading, delivering, and tracking materials while keeping inventory organized. Strong pick if you want hands-on work, a company that covers 100% of medical premiums for you and your family, and room to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, exact duties, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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