Meridian’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in construction services and banking. If you like talking with customers and closing deals, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.77 – $28.42/hour + bonus eligible

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Inside sales role with a Fortune 500 leader in waterworks and construction supplies. Mix of quoting, customer support, and some hands-on work in the warehouse, yard, and counter, plus strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: Hader Solutions

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Temporary

Phone-based inside sales focused on portable restrooms, temporary fencing, and other jobsite services. You’ll handle inbound calls, make outbound calls, build quotes, and work closely with operations to get orders delivered on time.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Sales role serving construction and industrial customers, with a focus on managing a pipeline from lead to close. Good fit if you like phone work, quoting, and building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Lead a bank branch team, drive sales goals, and build consumer and small business relationships. This role blends people management, community outreach, and hands-on sales, and requires solid banking or financial services experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.