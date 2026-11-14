Meridian and nearby Kuna have some special creative free deals for local businesses right now. If you run a shop or small business, these offers could help you stand out for the holidays and beyond.

Item: Holiday window painting service for storefronts

Cost: Free (they say they work with all budgets)

Location: Patagonia area, Kuna, ID (serving Kuna, Boise & surrounding areas, which includes Meridian)

Source: nextdoor.com

A local art team, C/S Designs, is offering custom, hand‑painted holiday window art to bring some festive cheer to your business. Designs are described as festive, elegant, and eye‑catching, and they mention they can work with any budget, which can include very low or free options depending on your needs.

They note they have just a few openings left, so this is a limited‑time freebie for businesses wanting to decorate windows for the holidays.

Contact details from the post:

Call or text: (619) 985‑6199

(619) 985‑6199 You can also message them through Nextdoor

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Custom murals for business walls (indoor & outdoor)

Cost: Free/low‑cost options (they promote working with local businesses and budgets)

Location: Patagonia area, Kuna, ID (serving Kuna & Boise; Meridian businesses are nearby)

Source: nextdoor.com

C/S Designs is also offering custom mural work to help local businesses make their walls stand out. The post highlights:

Bold storefront murals to catch attention from the street

to catch attention from the street Interior statement walls for inside your shop or office

for inside your shop or office Custom artwork that fits your brand and style

that fits your brand and style Options from elegant and sophisticated to fun and playful

This is a good free/low‑cost creative option if you want to refresh your space without a big design budget. Details about exact pricing or free tiers are handled directly with them, so reach out through the listing to discuss.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Local creative services bundle (holiday windows, murals, custom designs)

Cost: Free/affordable options for local businesses

Location: Patagonia area, Kuna, ID (serving nearby cities, including Meridian)

Source: nextdoor.com

This post is an introduction to the family‑owned C/S Designs team. They’re local artists and parents who offer several creative services for small businesses, especially as the holidays approach. From the listing, they provide:

Festive holiday window painting

Custom indoor & outdoor murals

One‑of‑a‑kind, hand‑painted designs

Other custom artwork tailored to your business

They encourage neighbors to support local and shop small, and they’re open to working with different budgets. If you’re not sure what you need yet, this is a good starting link to learn about all their services and reach out.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free and low‑cost creative services like these can get booked quickly, especially around the holidays. If something looks useful for your Meridian business, check the listing and contact the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.