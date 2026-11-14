Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home health to vet clinics. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: NakedMD

NakedMD Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

You’ll be the primary injector for neurotoxins and fillers, doing consults, treatment plans, and follow‑ups. Great fit for an RN or NP who loves aesthetics, precision work, and building a loyal patient base.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$23.25/hour

Earn while you learn with a national, ASHP‑recognized training program that helps you get PTCB certified. Good entry point if you’re new to pharmacy or want to grow into a senior tech role.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Treasure Valley (rotating, based in Meridian, ID)

Type: Full-time, night shift

Perform sleep studies across multiple St. Luke’s sites, working with a wide range of sleep disorders. Ideal if you hold RPSGT or CRT/PSG credentials and want strong benefits and career development.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Flex/PRN

Work across outpatient, inpatient, ED, OR, and fluoroscopy in Idaho’s busiest ER setting. Great for ARRT‑certified techs who like variety, modern equipment, and a strong safety culture.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Meridian Medical Center, Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Support inpatient medication prep, IVs, kits, and automated dispensing for hospitalized patients. Offers shift differentials, certification pay, and clear paths into advanced or leadership roles.

Employer: Horizon Home Health & Hospice – West

Location: Meridian, ID area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$22/hour (DOE) + mileage reimbursement

Provide personal care and support to home health and hospice patients, with mileage, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits. Good for CNAs who want one‑on‑one care and flexible days.

Employer: Horizon Home Health & Hospice – West

Location: Meridian & surrounding areas, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$35/hour (DOE)

Provide direct nursing care in patients’ homes, following RN care plans and educating families. Strong option for Idaho LPNs who want autonomy, mileage pay, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Work in a busy retail pharmacy handling prescriptions, data entry, and customer questions. Weekly pay, store discounts, and health benefits make this appealing if you like a fast‑paced, structured setting.

Employer: Talent4Health

Location: Meridian, ID (with possible floats to Boise/Nampa)

Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,356/week

Night‑shift RRT role in acute care with adult, peds, and NICU patients using Epic. Great for experienced RRTs (2+ years) who want strong pay, self‑scheduling, and multi‑site experience.

Employer: Meridian Veterinary Hospital

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16/hour

Be the front‑desk face of a long‑standing small animal hospital, handling phones, scheduling, payments, and client communication. Nice fit if you love pets, people, and a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Summit Family Health

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)

Pay: $18–$25/hour

Support a family practice with triage, vitals, injections, minor procedures, and basic lab work. Good for MAs or LPNs with clinic experience who want stable hours and full benefits.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time (Fri & Sat nights, ~8:30pm–1:30am)

Provide in‑home support with meals, light housekeeping, personal care, and companionship. Great side‑gig if you’re compassionate, want extra weekend income, and like one‑on‑one care.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Intermountain Pet Hospitals – Overland

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Join an AAHA and Fear Free certified hospital with extended hours and advanced services, including exotics and urgent care. Ideal if you want hands‑on animal care, growth opportunities, and strong benefits.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7am–4pm + rotating weekends

Pay: $17.95+/hour

Collect and process specimens in a patient‑facing role with day‑one benefits for full‑time staff. Nice match if you have phlebotomy and customer service experience and want daytime hours.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Meridian healthcare roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.