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Meridian
🏥 Meridian, ID Healthcare Hiring Now – Multiple Roles From $16–$60/hr
12 days ago
Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home health to vet clinics. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.
Aesthetic Injector (RN/NP)
- Employer: NakedMD
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility
You’ll be the primary injector for neurotoxins and fillers, doing consults, treatment plans, and follow‑ups. Great fit for an RN or NP who loves aesthetics, precision work, and building a loyal patient base.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$23.25/hour
Earn while you learn with a national, ASHP‑recognized training program that helps you get PTCB certified. Good entry point if you’re new to pharmacy or want to grow into a senior tech role.
Polysom Technologist – Reg/CRTT
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Treasure Valley (rotating, based in Meridian, ID)
- Type: Full-time, night shift
Perform sleep studies across multiple St. Luke’s sites, working with a wide range of sleep disorders. Ideal if you hold RPSGT or CRT/PSG credentials and want strong benefits and career development.
Radiologic Technologist (Flex/PRN)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Flex/PRN
Work across outpatient, inpatient, ED, OR, and fluoroscopy in Idaho’s busiest ER setting. Great for ARRT‑certified techs who like variety, modern equipment, and a strong safety culture.
Pharmacy Technician – Meridian Inpatient Pharmacy
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Meridian Medical Center, Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time, variable shifts
Support inpatient medication prep, IVs, kits, and automated dispensing for hospitalized patients. Offers shift differentials, certification pay, and clear paths into advanced or leadership roles.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Home Health & Hospice
- Employer: Horizon Home Health & Hospice – West
- Location: Meridian, ID area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$22/hour (DOE) + mileage reimbursement
Provide personal care and support to home health and hospice patients, with mileage, tuition reimbursement, and full benefits. Good for CNAs who want one‑on‑one care and flexible days.
Home Health Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
- Employer: Horizon Home Health & Hospice – West
- Location: Meridian & surrounding areas, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32–$35/hour (DOE)
Provide direct nursing care in patients’ homes, following RN care plans and educating families. Strong option for Idaho LPNs who want autonomy, mileage pay, and a flexible schedule.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
Work in a busy retail pharmacy handling prescriptions, data entry, and customer questions. Weekly pay, store discounts, and health benefits make this appealing if you like a fast‑paced, structured setting.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,356/week
- Employer: Talent4Health
- Location: Meridian, ID (with possible floats to Boise/Nampa)
- Type: Full-time, travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,356/week
Night‑shift RRT role in acute care with adult, peds, and NICU patients using Epic. Great for experienced RRTs (2+ years) who want strong pay, self‑scheduling, and multi‑site experience.
Veterinary Reception / Client Service Representative
- Employer: Meridian Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $16/hour
Be the front‑desk face of a long‑standing small animal hospital, handling phones, scheduling, payments, and client communication. Nice fit if you love pets, people, and a steady weekday schedule.
Medical Assistant / LPN
- Employer: Summit Family Health
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time (36–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $18–$25/hour
Support a family practice with triage, vitals, injections, minor procedures, and basic lab work. Good for MAs or LPNs with clinic experience who want stable hours and full benefits.
Weekend Caregiver (Evenings)
- Employer: FirstLight Home Care
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time (Fri & Sat nights, ~8:30pm–1:30am)
Provide in‑home support with meals, light housekeeping, personal care, and companionship. Great side‑gig if you’re compassionate, want extra weekend income, and like one‑on‑one care.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Mission Pet Health / Intermountain Pet Hospitals – Overland
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
Join an AAHA and Fear Free certified hospital with extended hours and advanced services, including exotics and urgent care. Ideal if you want hands‑on animal care, growth opportunities, and strong benefits.
Phlebotomist I
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7am–4pm + rotating weekends
- Pay: $17.95+/hour
Collect and process specimens in a patient‑facing role with day‑one benefits for full‑time staff. Nice match if you have phlebotomy and customer service experience and want daytime hours.
If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Meridian healthcare roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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