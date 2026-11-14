Meridian’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, schools, hotels, and hospitals are all hiring. Lots of these roles offer flexible hours and a good way to get your foot in the door.

Employer: Kneaders Bakery and Cafe

Kneaders Bakery and Cafe Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time (with full-time option)

Part-time (with full-time option) Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)

Kneaders is looking for an Hourly Assistant Manager to help lead a fast-paced bakery café team. Closed every Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, with paid time off for full-time staff and clear paths into restaurant leadership or baking specialties.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Meridian, ID (also hiring in Boise)

(also hiring in Boise) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level Cook role in a hospital setting, preparing meals using standard recipes and food safety rules. Comes with strong benefits, tuition assistance, and career growth inside a large healthcare system.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Front-door Greeter role where you welcome guests, manage the waitlist, and keep the energy up. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Red Fort Cuisine Of India

Location: Meridian, ID 83642

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, organizing the dish area, and helping with light food prep. Great fit if you like steady, behind-the-scenes work with an employee discount.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Meridian-Boise West

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: In-person (hours not specified)

In-person (hours not specified) Salary: $15.00 – $16.50 per hour

Set up and serve the hotel’s breakfast, keep the dining area clean, and help guests start their day. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance, paid time off, paid training, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Gem Prep Meridian

Location: 2750 E Gala St, Meridian, ID 83642

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: $13.65 per hour

School Nutrition Services Aide role helping prep and serve meals, keep the dining area clean, and track student meal counts and cash. Good option if you like school-day schedules and working around kids.

(Note: A second Nutrition Aide posting from Gem Prep appears to describe the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.)

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Part-time Salary: Competitive wages, paid weekly (exact amount not listed)

Make coffee and espresso drinks inside the Albertsons Starbucks, while keeping the bar clean and stocked. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees.

If something here fits your vibe, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.