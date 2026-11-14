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🍽️ Multiple Meridian Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $19/hr
Meridian’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, schools, hotels, and hospitals are all hiring. Lots of these roles offer flexible hours and a good way to get your foot in the door.
Assistant Manager – Kneaders Bakery & Cafe
- Employer: Kneaders Bakery and Cafe
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time (with full-time option)
- Salary: Competitive hourly wage (exact amount not listed)
Kneaders is looking for an Hourly Assistant Manager to help lead a fast-paced bakery café team. Closed every Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, with paid time off for full-time staff and clear paths into restaurant leadership or baking specialties.
Cook 1 – St. Luke’s Health System
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Meridian, ID (also hiring in Boise)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Entry-level Cook role in a hospital setting, preparing meals using standard recipes and food safety rules. Comes with strong benefits, tuition assistance, and career growth inside a large healthcare system.
Greeter – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
Front-door Greeter role where you welcome guests, manage the waitlist, and keep the energy up. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, and advancement opportunities.
Dishwasher – Red Fort Cuisine Of India
- Employer: Red Fort Cuisine Of India
- Location: Meridian, ID 83642
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, organizing the dish area, and helping with light food prep. Great fit if you like steady, behind-the-scenes work with an employee discount.
Hotel Breakfast Attendant – Holiday Inn Express & Suites Meridian-Boise West
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Meridian-Boise West
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: In-person (hours not specified)
- Salary: $15.00 – $16.50 per hour
Set up and serve the hotel’s breakfast, keep the dining area clean, and help guests start their day. Comes with 401(k) + match, health insurance, paid time off, paid training, and hotel discounts.
Nutrition Aide – Gem Prep (School Dining)
- Employer: Gem Prep Meridian
- Location: 2750 E Gala St, Meridian, ID 83642
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $13.65 per hour
School Nutrition Services Aide role helping prep and serve meals, keep the dining area clean, and track student meal counts and cash. Good option if you like school-day schedules and working around kids.
(Note: A second Nutrition Aide posting from Gem Prep appears to describe the same role, so it’s not listed twice here.)
Starbucks Barista – Albertsons
- Employer: Albertsons
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive wages, paid weekly (exact amount not listed)
Make coffee and espresso drinks inside the Albertsons Starbucks, while keeping the bar clean and stocked. Offers flexible schedules, associate discounts, and access to medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees.
If something here fits your vibe, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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