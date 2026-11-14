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Meridian
🛒 Meridian, ID Retail & Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Meridian’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and call centers are hiring for everything from first jobs to leadership roles. Good mix of part-time, seasonal, and full-time with solid pay and benefits.
Executive Team Leader Specialty Sales (Assistant Manager Merchandising and Service)
- Employer: Target
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $64,000–$128,000/year
Lead Apparel, Beauty, and Electronics teams, drive sales, and shape the guest experience. Comes with Target’s full benefits package, leadership training, and room to grow your retail career.
Part Time Merchandiser
- Employer: American Greetings
- Location: Meridian, ID (route on W Chinden Blvd)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14.00–$15.50/hour (step increases in first year)
Independent role setting up greeting cards and party goods in local stores, about 10 hrs/week (more around holidays). Paid training, flexible schedule, and 401(k) with company match.
Seasonal Sales Associate
- Employer: Under Armour
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Seasonal / Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.90/hour
Help customers gear up, work the sales floor and stockroom, and earn extra money during busy seasons. Great employee discount and a path to future part-time or full-time roles.
Cashier
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Front-end role running registers, helping at self-checkout, and keeping lanes stocked and clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer interaction and flexible shifts between early morning and late night.
Overnight Stocker
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Night shift stocking and building displays, keeping shelves full and organized. Great if you prefer working late, like physical work, and want fewer direct customer interactions.
Produce Clerk
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and checking quality of fruits and veggies. Active job with lots of movement and customer help throughout the day.
Fresh Foods Clerk
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on role in deli/seafood/pizza—prepping food, stocking cases, and serving customers over the counter. Good for someone who likes food prep plus steady customer interaction.
Front End Entry Level
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Entry-level front-end job handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the area tidy. Weekly pay, store discounts, and a clear path to learn retail basics.
Mobile Expert, Virtual Retail – Onsite
- Employer: T-Mobile
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour base + incentives (guaranteed $20/hour+ with incentives); annual incentive target $18,000
Onsite role taking inbound calls, matching customers with phones and plans, and using digital tools to support them. Strong benefits, stock grants, and lots of sales and tech experience.
Sales Associate, The Village at Meridian
- Employer: Soma
- Location: The Village at Meridian, Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
Help customers with intimate apparel, build loyal relationships, and keep the store looking great. Comes with merchandise discounts, optional health benefits, and growth across sister brands.
Claims Representative (IAP) – Claims Training Program
- Employer: Sedgwick
- Location: Meridian, ID (hybrid/onsite options)
- Type: Full-time training program
- Pay (local range): $25.65/hour
Structured entry-level program to learn claims handling with 4 weeks of training plus onboarding, a mentor, and clear class dates. Strong benefits and a stable office environment if you want to move from retail into a professional path.
Seasonal Sales Associate (Retail Field)
- Employer: Under Armour
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Seasonal / Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.90/hour
Another listing for Under Armour’s seasonal team at the Meridian store, focused on customer service, sales, and omni-channel orders. Flexible schedules and strong discount make it ideal for students or side income.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)
Work with RV customers to explain repairs, quote services, and keep them updated on progress. Commission-based with benefits, PTO, and good earning potential if you’re comfortable in a sales-and-service role.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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