Meridian’s retail scene is busy right now—stores and call centers are hiring for everything from first jobs to leadership roles. Good mix of part-time, seasonal, and full-time with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000–$128,000/year

Lead Apparel, Beauty, and Electronics teams, drive sales, and shape the guest experience. Comes with Target’s full benefits package, leadership training, and room to grow your retail career.

Employer: American Greetings

American Greetings Location: Meridian, ID (route on W Chinden Blvd)

Meridian, ID (route on W Chinden Blvd) Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$15.50/hour (step increases in first year)

Independent role setting up greeting cards and party goods in local stores, about 10 hrs/week (more around holidays). Paid training, flexible schedule, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Under Armour

Under Armour Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.90/hour

Help customers gear up, work the sales floor and stockroom, and earn extra money during busy seasons. Great employee discount and a path to future part-time or full-time roles.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Front-end role running registers, helping at self-checkout, and keeping lanes stocked and clean. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer interaction and flexible shifts between early morning and late night.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Night shift stocking and building displays, keeping shelves full and organized. Great if you prefer working late, like physical work, and want fewer direct customer interactions.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Work in the produce department stocking, rotating, and checking quality of fruits and veggies. Active job with lots of movement and customer help throughout the day.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Hands-on role in deli/seafood/pizza—prepping food, stocking cases, and serving customers over the counter. Good for someone who likes food prep plus steady customer interaction.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Entry-level front-end job handling checkout, bagging, carts, and keeping the area tidy. Weekly pay, store discounts, and a clear path to learn retail basics.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour base + incentives (guaranteed $20/hour+ with incentives); annual incentive target $18,000

Onsite role taking inbound calls, matching customers with phones and plans, and using digital tools to support them. Strong benefits, stock grants, and lots of sales and tech experience.

Employer: Soma

Location: The Village at Meridian, Meridian, ID

The Village at Meridian, Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Help customers with intimate apparel, build loyal relationships, and keep the store looking great. Comes with merchandise discounts, optional health benefits, and growth across sister brands.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: Meridian, ID (hybrid/onsite options)

Meridian, ID (hybrid/onsite options) Type: Full-time training program

Full-time training program Pay (local range): $25.65/hour

Structured entry-level program to learn claims handling with 4 weeks of training plus onboarding, a mentor, and clear class dates. Strong benefits and a stable office environment if you want to move from retail into a professional path.

Employer: Under Armour

Under Armour Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$16.90/hour

Another listing for Under Armour’s seasonal team at the Meridian store, focused on customer service, sales, and omni-channel orders. Flexible schedules and strong discount make it ideal for students or side income.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Compensation: Estimated $50,000–$75,000+/year (base + uncapped commission)

Work with RV customers to explain repairs, quote services, and keep them updated on progress. Commission-based with benefits, PTO, and good earning potential if you’re comfortable in a sales-and-service role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.