Meridian is quietly building a strong hub for federal-focused design work. If you’re an experienced architect or engineer, there are several six-figure roles here worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Meridian, ID (one of several possible WSP locations)

(one of several possible WSP locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000 (all locations)

Lead structural design for new and existing federal and defense buildings, from gravity and lateral systems to foundations in steel, concrete, masonry, and wood. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 7+ years’ experience who wants more autonomy, to mentor junior staff, and to be the structural point of contact on complex projects.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Meridian, ID (one of several possible WSP locations)

(one of several possible WSP locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000 (all locations)

Work on a wide mix of federal projects in the U.S. and abroad, leading design teams and producing drawings and specs in Revit/CADD. Best fit if you have 7–10 years of architectural design experience, federal project background, and can obtain a U.S. security clearance.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Meridian, ID (one of several possible WSP locations)

(one of several possible WSP locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,600 – $174,400 (all locations)

Design and review complex substation and power systems—single-line and three-line diagrams, layouts, grounding grids, and lightning protection—using current IEEE/NESC/NERC standards. Great for a PE electrical engineer with 10+ years’ experience who can qualify for Secret/Top Secret clearance and wants to work on large capital projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—WSP often hires across multiple locations and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.