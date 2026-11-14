Meridian’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from global firms to small local offices. Here are several solid accounting and credit roles hiring in and around Meridian, ID.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Meridian, ID (remote or hybrid, Pacific time hours)

(remote or hybrid, Pacific time hours) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,250 – $65,000/year

You’ll handle revenue and expense tracking, AR/AP, cash management, and financial reporting for a major real estate services firm. Great fit if you have an accounting/finance degree, strong Excel skills, and want remote or hybrid work with a full benefits package.

Employer: Small CPA firm (Meridian area)

Small CPA firm (Meridian area) Location: Meridian, ID (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Mix of bookkeeping and front-desk work using QuickBooks Online and Microsoft Office. Good option if you like variety, client contact, and want to grow your skills in a small, local tax and accounting practice.

Employer: Citi

Location: Meridian, ID (train on-site, potential work-from-home)

(train on-site, potential work-from-home) Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $20.70/hour ($40,960 – $53,440/year range listed)

Entry-level credit role with paid training, strong benefits from day one, and a path to work from home after on-site training. You’ll review credit data, update records, and support clients—ideal if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to break into a global financial company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in any of these roles can open doors to more advanced finance jobs in Meridian.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.