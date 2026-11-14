undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Meridian, ID Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles Up to $65K+
Meridian’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from global firms to small local offices. Here are several solid accounting and credit roles hiring in and around Meridian, ID.
Financial Operations Analyst
- Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
- Location: Meridian, ID (remote or hybrid, Pacific time hours)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,250 – $65,000/year
You’ll handle revenue and expense tracking, AR/AP, cash management, and financial reporting for a major real estate services firm. Great fit if you have an accounting/finance degree, strong Excel skills, and want remote or hybrid work with a full benefits package.
Bookkeeper/Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Small CPA firm (Meridian area)
- Location: Meridian, ID (in-office)
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)
- Salary: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Mix of bookkeeping and front-desk work using QuickBooks Online and Microsoft Office. Good option if you like variety, client contact, and want to grow your skills in a small, local tax and accounting practice.
Credit Specialist – Train On-Site, Home Office Program
- Employer: Citi
- Location: Meridian, ID (train on-site, potential work-from-home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $20.70/hour ($40,960 – $53,440/year range listed)
Entry-level credit role with paid training, strong benefits from day one, and a path to work from home after on-site training. You’ll review credit data, update records, and support clients—ideal if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to break into a global financial company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—experience in any of these roles can open doors to more advanced finance jobs in Meridian.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.