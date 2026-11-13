Meridian’s building scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) / Jameson Supply (sister company)

Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI) / (sister company) Location: Meridian, ID (travel across Idaho and nearby states)

(travel across Idaho and nearby states) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect, maintain, troubleshoot, and repair commercial and industrial overhead door systems, including rolling steel, sectional, fire, and high-speed doors. This role is great if you like variety in your day, don’t mind travel, and want strong benefits like 100% employer-paid medical for you and your family, 401k match, bonus potential, and room to grow.

Employer: Engineered Structures, Inc. (ESI)

Location: Meridian, ID (travel based on project)

(travel based on project) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a skilled carpentry role building and repairing structures, frameworks, partitions, and fixtures on active job sites. You’ll read blueprints, run power tools, help lead small teams, and mentor newer carpenters, with strong benefits including 100% employer-paid medical for you and your family, 401k match, bonus potential, and clear paths for advancement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t all listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.